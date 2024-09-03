Crown Equity Holdings, Inc.: Crown Equity Holdings Announces its Decision to Establish a Flag Football League Company

Crown Equity Holdings (OTC Pink:CRWE), announced its decision to establish a flag football league company known as Global Flag Football League (GFFL).

With the global shift towards safer, yet equally thrilling, sports entertainment, GFFL is poised to ride this wave of enthusiasm and aims to be the leader in the establishment of flag football as a professional sport.

Crown Equity Holdings has elected Jason (Jay) Lawrence as chairman of the GFFL (https://gffl.pro) board. Mr. Lawrence has dedicated over 15 years towards creating a flag football league.

About Crown Equity Holdings:

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated, global media company that provides powerful solutions to enhance worldwide visibility and universal relevance, enabling companies to achieve accelerated growth and rapid results that span all the stages of a company's life cycles. Additionally, Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. is developing its CRWE WORLD (www.crweworld.com) and related digital properties into a global online community that will launch, manage, and own select businesses and projects. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., please visit

https://crownequityholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

