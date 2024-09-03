Global investment firm Cambridge Associates (CA) today announced an agreement to acquire SIGLO Capital Advisors (SIGLO), a Zurich-based alternative investment specialist. The transaction is subject to authorization from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and is expected to be completed in autumn 2024. The acquisition adds a highly complementary alternatives business to CA's existing private investment platform.

Founded in 2010, SIGLO provides tailor-made solutions in alternative investments including insurance-linked securities (ILS), private credit, hedge funds, and impact investing primarily to pensions and other institutional and professional clients in Switzerland.

"Cambridge Associates and SIGLO share similar values, clients-first cultures, and deep commitments to delivering exceptional performance for client specific goals and needs. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring a more holistic suite of alternative investment solutions to our clients, our partners, and our entire team," said Michael Knecht and Christoph Gort, co-founders of SIGLO.

With existing European offices in London and Munich, CA has served European pension, endowment, foundation, and private clients for nearly 40 years. This will be the firm's first location in Switzerland.

"Onboarding the entire SIGLO team and establishing CA's presence in Switzerland will further strengthen our commitment to Swiss and DACH clients," said David Druley, CEO, Cambridge Associates. "Europe has long been a key market for the firm, and we are very excited about this next stage in our endeavor to provide excellent service to clients across the region."

As one of the earliest proponents of private markets investing, CA has partnered with sophisticated institutional and family investors to shape the global private investment landscape for 50+ years. Supported by Cambridge Associates' network of managers, SIGLO clients will benefit from an expanded investment offering across a broad range of asset classes.

"We continue to see strong demand in Europe for access to our portfolio management services and global investment network, especially regarding alternatives and private market allocations. We're excited to bring our renowned research and investment capabilities to SIGLO's clients and other investors in Switzerland and the broader region," said Alex Koriath, Head of Cambridge Associates' European Pension Practice and Munich office. "We are also excited to add to CA's investment and analytics capabilities, particularly in ILS, through the integration of SIGLO's platform."

About Cambridge Associates

Cambridge Associates is a global investment firm. The firm aims to help pension plans, endowments foundations, healthcare systems, and private clients implement and manage custom investment portfolios that generate outperformance so they can maximize their impact on the world. With 50+ years of institutional investing experience, the firm has helped to shape and implement investment best practices and built strong global investment networks with the purpose of driving outperformance for clients. Cambridge Associates delivers a range of services, including outsourced CIO, non-discretionary portfolio management, staff extension and alternative asset class mandates.

Cambridge Associates currently maintains offices in Boston; Arlington, VA; Beijing; Dallas; Hong Kong; London; Munich; New York; San Francisco; Singapore; and Sydney. Cambridge Associates consists of six global investment affiliates that are all under common ownership and control. For more information, please visit www.cambridgeassociates.com.

