Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, today announced continued efforts to develop a circular economy with expanded capabilities at its recycling facility in Scherpenzeel, Netherlands.

The Scherpenzeel recycling plant will now use an innovative process to recycle post-consumer carpet tiles that cannot be reused, supporting Interface's commitment to circularity. This will enable the used products to be immediately returned to the production cycle and used to make new carpet tiles for the European market.

"We know the impact low-carbon products and circular solutions have on reducing our carbon footprint and helping keep global temperature increases in line with the reductions required under the Paris Agreement," said Nigel Stansfield, Chief Innovation Sustainability Officer at Interface. "This investment in our European facility is a critical step as we work to avoid, reduce, and store as much carbon as we can in our products, our business operations, and our supply chain. The upgrades made at the plant demonstrate our commitment to achieving our climate goals faster through direct carbon reductions."

Interface is focused on direct carbon reductions and carbon storage internally and throughout its supply chain to meet the urgency of the climate crisis. The company continues to prioritize the use of recycled content and bio-based materials to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The enhanced recycling facility in Europe is an important step in making it easier for used products to go directly back into the production cycle as a source for additional recycled content in new products.

Designing for Reuse Recycling

Interface has a 30-year history of introducing the programs, processes, and innovations needed to meet its sustainability commitments. In 1995, Interface established the ReEntry Reclamation Recycling program to close the loop for its products in its U.S. manufacturing. Additionally, to enhance its ability to recycle products from customers at the end of their life, Interface actively works to eliminate materials that should not be recycled.

Since 2016, Interface has collected more than 31,750 tonnes of post-consumer carpet tile through ReEntry, helping facilitate a circular economy for its flooring products. Based on the returned material's condition and composition, it is then diverted to its must sustainable option reuse, recycle, or energy recovery.

"The direct reuse of our post-consumer carpet tiles by local partners, charities, or community projects remains the first and most important part of ReEntry," said Liz Minné, Head of Global Sustainability Strategy. "However, these expansions at the facility in The Netherlands present an important milestone for us as we look to close the loop and lower the carbon footprint of our products."

Using Recycled Bio-based Materials

Designed with purpose, Interface uses recycled and bio-based materials in many parts of its carpet tile, resilient, and rubber products. Today, 51% of the materials used to make its products are from recycled or bio-based sources. By including bio-based content in its products, Interface keeps previously absorbed carbon from re-entering the atmosphere, which helps significantly reduce the products' carbon footprint.

With the expanded recycling facility, it will be easier for Interface to return used carpet tile backings to the product lifecycle for the manufacture of new backing constructions, including the manufacturer's carbon negative CQuest backing, which is standard on all products made in Europe.

"Many of our customers have declared their own carbon reduction goals, and we're able to support them on their sustainability journey by lowering the carbon footprint of our products through innovation," said Minné. "By continuing to invest in our manufacturing facilities, increase recycled content of our products, and drive adoption of circular models, we can drive absolute carbon emission reductions, helping support the long-term needs of our partners, customers, and the planet."

