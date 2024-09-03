Anzeige
ViaLase, Inc.: ViaLase to Present at the 42nd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS)

ESCRS presentations will feature clinical data on the ViaLase® Laser, which recently received CE Mark approval in the European Union

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on fueling the practice of incision-free interventional glaucoma, today announced that it will present clinical data as well as provide business and technology overviews during the 42nd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS 2024) to be held September 6-10, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. ViaLase will be exhibiting onsite at distribution partner booth Teleon (booth D08).

ViaLase, Inc.

Presentations at ESCRS 2024 will provide insights into the company's ViaLase® Laser* and 3-year outcomes of the first-in-human study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) treatment in patients with glaucoma. ViaLase recently announced that it had received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval in the European Union (EU) for its ViaLase Laser for the treatment of adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). The ViaLase Laser is the first and only femtosecond laser approved for glaucoma, and will soon become available to physicians and patients in Europe.

In addition to presentations at ESCRS, ViaLase will participate in a panel discussion as part of the Ophthalmology Futures European Forum, which takes place on September 5th in Barcelona.

"On the heels of receiving CE Mark approval, we are thrilled to not only share 3-year clinical data demonstrating the ViaLase Laser's safety and efficacy, but to meet with physicians onsite at ESCRS to discuss and showcase this groundbreaking technology," said Tibor Juhasz, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViaLase, Inc. "The ViaLase Laser represents a monumental transformation in interventional glaucoma care in its potential to deliver surgery-like results without the need for surgically opening the eye. This addresses a major unmet need for patients who may benefit from a non-pharmacologic, incision-free procedure without compromising their therapeutic goals."

The presentations are scheduled as follows:

Ophthalmology Futures European Forum

  • Panel Title: Has MIGS put Glaucoma Pharma Innovation to Sleep?
    • Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
    • Time: 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. CET
    • Location: The Esferic, Barcelona
    • Presenter: Shawn O'Neil, Chief Commercial Officer, ViaLase

ESCRS iNovation Day

  • Presentation Title: Introducing the First Image-guided Femtosecond Laser Treatment for Glaucoma
    • Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
    • Time: 2:32 p.m. - 3:29 p.m. CET
    • Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona
    • Presenter: Rick Lewis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, ViaLase

ESCRS

  • E-Poster Title: Sustained 36-Month Reduction in Intraocular Pressure in Open-Angle Glaucoma With Femtosecond Laser-Guided High-Precision Trabeculotomy (FLigHT)
    • Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
    • Time: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CET
    • Location: Fira de Barcelona, Foyer between Exhibition Halls 6 & 7
    • Presenter: Zoltan Z. Nagy, MD, PhD, FEBO, FACS
  • Booth Talk: Unveiling FS-Laser Assisted Trabeculotomy
    • Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
    • Time: 9:15am CET
    • Location: Fira de Barcelona, Exhibition Halls, Teleon Surgical Booth D07
    • Presenter: H. Burkhard Dick, MD, PhD

*The ViaLase Laser is not approved for use in the United States.

About ViaLase, Inc.
ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michele Gray
Gray Communications, LLC.
(917) 449-9250
michele@mgraycommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909107/ViaLase.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vialase-to-present-at-the-42nd-congress-of-the-european-society-of-cataract-and-refractive-surgeons-escrs-302236604.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
