Altium 365 cloud platform launches in AWS Marketplace to modernize PCB design collaboration by replacing emails, attachments, and spreadsheets

Altium, a global leader in electronics design systems, announced today that its Altium 365 cloud platform and its Secure Collaboration application are now both available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Altium 365 brings a cloud-based suite of applications to enable the design and delivery of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and enables seamless collaboration across the electronics design and development process. Altium 365 applications allow design engineers, procurement professionals, system architects, IT administrators, and other stakeholders to work together in real-time, ensuring a faster, more efficient, more secure electronics design process. Secure Collaboration is the first application from the Altium 365 suite available in AWS Marketplace, enhancing the quality of electronics design collaboration by protecting valuable, proprietary designs with robust security. Secure Collaboration ensures that sensitive electronics design information remains protected as it moves through distributed teams, from concept to production.

AWS customers will now have access to Altium 365's suite of applications directly within AWS Marketplace. They will be able to choose from a growing suite of Altium applications automating engineering design process management, ECAD connectivity, supply chain management, and data security, all within their AWS Marketplace account.

"We are thrilled to make our Altium 365 suite of applications available in AWS Marketplace," said Ananth Avva, VP and GM of Cloud Platform, Digital Industries, at Altium. "Workflows for electronics development must be centralized, secure, and adaptable to the rapid pace of innovation demanded by today's electronics development teams. Now those innovators will be able to set their own pace with Altium 365 and use the Secure Collaboration application to work together confidently. This is the first of many apps we plan to launch in AWS Marketplace."

For more information on Altium and its Altium 365 cloud applications, please visit: altium365.com. To purchase the Secure Collaboration application on AWS visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-xpaerlwievwyi?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

About Altium

Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903062339/en/

Contacts:

Christina Murphy, Altium

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications

christina.murphy@altium.com or pr@altium.com