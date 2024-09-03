Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has selected two drilling contractors to conduct the upcoming exploration drilling program at the Sunnyside project in Arizona. The drills are expected to mobilize in early- to mid-September 2024.

Barksdale's initial strategy for the upcoming program will utilize a reverse-circulation ("RC") drill to complete an initial hole, which will then be cased with protective steel tubing to allow a diamond drill rig to complete the hole to target depths. The goal of the RC holes is to quickly and efficiently drill through the relatively unmineralized Jurassic and Triassic volcanic rocks that overly the Paleozoic carbonate host rocks.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, says, "We will undertake a drill program with the goal of proving the mineralization potential in the eastern portion of the Sunnyside Property. We'll announce the details of the program, including targets, once the drilling program has initiated. Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration has, in two months, pulled together a solid drill plan that targets many potentially mineralized systems at Sunnyside while focusing on the primary target of defining base-metal carbonate hosted mineralization. We eagerly look forward to the results from this exciting exploration drill program at Sunnyside and I also would like to thank Big Sky Exploration, Alford Drilling, Dad's Excavation, Elevated Drilling Services, IDS and many other contractors and vendors for making this drill program possible in such a short time frame."

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, which hosts several significant porphyry copper deposits as well as the adjoining world-class Hermosa carbonate-replacement lead-zinc-silver deposit which is under construction by a major mining company.

