Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 August to 28 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/08/2024 FR0010313833 2272 81,4535 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/08/2024 FR0010313833 2272 82,0272 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/08/2024 FR0010313833 1534 81,7840 XPAR TOTAL 6 078 81,7514

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903175462/en/

Contacts:

Arkema