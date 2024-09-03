Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 August to 28 August 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|26/08/2024
|FR0010313833
2272
81,4535
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/08/2024
|FR0010313833
2272
82,0272
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|28/08/2024
|FR0010313833
1534
81,7840
|XPAR
|TOTAL
6 078
81,7514
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903175462/en/
Contacts:
Arkema
© 2024 Business Wire