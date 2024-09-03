Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 14:36 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 02 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 02 September 2024 100.79p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 98.38p per ordinary share

03 September 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


