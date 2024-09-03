Anzeige
CEMATRIX Corporation to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX:CEMX)(OTCQB:CTXXF), a company engaged in the on-site supply of cellular or foamed concrete for numerous applications in the massive North American infrastructure construction market, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST (10:30 AM PST). Jeff Kendrick (CEO of CEMATRIX Corporation) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries
Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51087

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with CEMATRIX Corporation, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Show https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51087 case: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About CEMATRIX Corporation

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Jeff Kendrick
Phone: 403-219-0484
Address: 9727-40th Street SE, Calgary T2C 2P4
Email: jeff@cematrix.com

Source: CEMATRIX Corporation via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
