Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Secures Taiwan Invention Patent and Advances Global Patent Protection for VELDONA, a Breakthrough in Coronavirus Treatment and Prevention

This patent marks a major leap in Ainos' antiviral research, contributing to global efforts against coronavirus infections

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare company focused on advanced AI-driven point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-dose interferon therapeutics, is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking VELDONA® formulation has been granted an invention patent in Taiwan and has filed for global patent protection under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). This patent represents a significant milestone in the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infections.

The patented technology, titled "METHOD AND COMPOSITION OF TREATMENT OR PREVENTION OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION" with patent number TW202402785A, showcases a novel therapeutic approach using VELDONA® as the primary ingredient, which we believe significantly enhances immune system function and effectively reduces the risk of coronavirus infections.

After nearly four decades of relentless research, Ainos' latest breakthrough demonstrates that VELDONA® can substantially boost the immune system, providing robust protection against coronavirus infections. Unlike traditional injectable or oral therapies, VELDONA® utilizes an advanced oral rapid-dissolving tablet technology, allowing for quick absorption through the sublingual or buccal mucosa, thereby improving the drug's bioavailability and significantly enhancing patient compliance.

Further studies have shown that VELDONA® not only activates the immune system to combat various coronavirus variants but also exhibits exceptional potential in preventing new coronavirus infections, offering a dual defense mechanism that provides comprehensive protection for patients.

Moreover, we believe the application of VELDONA® extends beyond coronaviruses. Interferon has been successfully applied to treat various other viral diseases, including Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV), and Canine Parvovirus (CPV). Given the powerful immune-inducing properties of interferon, VELDONA® holds the potential to become a comprehensive antiviral therapy against multiple viral infections.

With its high efficacy, safety, and low side effects, VELDONA® is poised to become one of the most competitive antiviral drug ingredients on the market, demonstrating its tremendous potential as an all-encompassing antiviral medication.

Dr. Albert Yu, Technical Director of Pharmaceuticals and one of the primary inventors of the patent, stated, "Securing this patent is a significant milestone for the Company, and it also opens new possibilities in the global fight against coronavirus infections. We look forward to the widespread clinical application of VELDONA® worldwide and will continue to drive the development and application of more innovative drugs."

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos is a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-dose interferon therapeutics (VELDONA). The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes VELDONA human and animal oral therapeutics, human orphan drugs, and telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by its AI Nose technology platform.

The name "Ainos" is a combination of "AI" and "Nose" to reflect the Company's commitment to empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively with next-generation AI-driven POCT solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

