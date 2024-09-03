SATIVUS TECH CORP.: Saffron Tech Shines in the News Following Pilot Facility Unveiling

Saffron Tech has captured widespread media attention since the unveiling of its innovative pilot facility in May. This media coverage underscores the company's groundbreaking approach to year-round saffron cultivation, solidifying its position a leader in the AgTech sector and is drawing significant interest from the nutraceutical and cosmetic industries.

Sativus Tech (OTCPINK:SATT) subsidiary Saffron Tech, an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology for top-quality saffron cultivation, is making headlines in the AgTech world with its groundbreaking advancements in saffron cultivation. Featured in industry-leading publications like CEAg World and Vertical Farm Daily, the company's recent achievements are setting new benchmarks in controlled environment agriculture.

According to CEAg World, "Saffron Tech's vertical farm is set to revolutionize saffron production by enabling year-round cultivation." The publication highlights how the farm overcomes the limitations of traditional saffron farming, which relies on a short growing season and a limited harvesting window.

Vertical Farm Daily adds, "Saffron Tech's pilot facility incorporates advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) methods and autonomous systems, positioning the company at the forefront of AgTech innovation." The article underscores the facility's role in setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in saffron farming.

"Our vertical farm represents a significant leap forward in saffron production," said Tal Wilk-Glazer, CEO, Saffron Tech. "We're excited to see how our innovative approach not only improves cultivation but also captures the attention of key industries like nutraceuticals and cosmetics. This recognition validates our efforts and sets the stage for future growth."

The increased visibility and interest from these sectors reflect the transformative potential of Saffron Tech's advancements. As the company prepares to scale up with a mass production facility by the second half of 2025, it is well-positioned to redefine the saffron industry and continue driving innovation.

About Sativus Tech Corp:

Sativus Tech Corp(OTC: SATT) is a leading AgriTech company dedicated to transforming the world's food industry by providing foods that are in high demand and offer outstanding nutritional and medicinal benefits. We achieve this by utilizing advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology, combined with thorough research and targeted market expansion strategies.

Our unique technology provides a sustainable answer to challenges in crop cultivation caused by environmental factors such as limited land, water scarcity, and unpredictable weather conditions.

About Saffron Tech:

Saffron Tech is pioneering saffron cultivation, aiming to be the global leader in supplying premium saffron using innovative Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology. Our goal extends beyond industry transformation; we're committed to expanding saffron's presence worldwide.

Through cutting-edge techniques, we've revolutionized traditional farming, enabling saffron cultivation three times a year. By achieving year-round production, we've eliminated saffron's seasonal constraints, making it available locally throughout the year.

With our large-scale, reliable production capability, Saffron Tech is poised to meet the demands of industries seeking to harness saffron's medicinal and therapeutic properties.

