Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Newell to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Newell has 40 years' experience in the investment industry acting as an officer, director, portfolio manager and investment advisor with some of the largest investment firms in Canada including Scotia McLeod, CIBC Wood Gundy and Richardson Greenshields (RBC Capital Markets), where he developed a disciplined proprietary approach to investing in precious metals equities and commodities. Mr. Newell was one of the first investment advisors in Canada to adopt computerized portfolio management software alongside traditional asset selection and management strategies. He held the position of Portfolio Manager of the Fieldhouse Absolute Return Precious Metals Fund, incorporating equity research, analytical frameworks and risk controls to evaluate and select long and short stocks primarily from the Canadian small and mid-cap coverage universe.

Mr. Newell currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. and Thunderbird Minerals Corp. He has developed extensive expertise in raising exploration funds in the capital markets, valuation methods, and risk management strategies.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO for Renegade, commented, "Mr. Newell is joining the board at an ideal time for the Company. We have a land package in Red Lake with district-scale potential, including projects with large, historical deposits, a joint-venture with the district's senior producer, and proximity to mines and discoveries. We have just completed a highly successful exploration drill program and Mr. Newell's unrivalled experience in helping to guide high-growth junior explorers will be of great value as we move forward."

John Newell, Director for Renegade, said, "I am thrilled to be joining the board of Renegade Gold, which holds a large, strategic position in the mineral-rich Red Lake District of Ontario. Canada's historic Red Lake is recognized as a high-grade gold district, having produced over 28 million ounces of gold from world-renowned mines like Red Lake, Campbell, Madsen, and Cochenour. Recent exploration successes in this area underscore the tremendous opportunities that exist here. I look forward to working with Renegade Gold's team to build on their success and grow shareholder value in this district."

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 89,600 hectares prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today.

