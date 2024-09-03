Scroobious Inc.: Scroobious Scales Up to Meet the Urgent Call to Support Diverse Founders

Seasoned Executive Ralph H. Groce III Joins as President & COO; Company Lands $500,000 in Growth Funding

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Scroobious, the leading platform connecting diverse founders with investors and services, announced today that it has hired Ralph H. Groce III as President & COO, alongside securing $500K in strategic financing as part of broader fundraising efforts to scale its operations and increase its impact.

"Last year, underrepresented founders received the lowest percentage of investment dollars since 2016, which highlights the importance of what we're building and our urgency to make the Scroobious platform available to more entrepreneurs," said Allison Byers, Scroobious' Founder & CEO. "Ralph's leadership skills and deep expertise in finance and technology, along with the $500,000 in growth funding, will be instrumental in helping us enhance our AI-powered platform, scale our reach, and accelerate our efforts to create a more inclusive startup ecosystem."

Groce, a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading business transformations at top global investment firms, including Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Everest Re, and BNY Mellon, joins Scroobious at a time when the company is poised for significant growth. Scroobious already supports a community of over 900 founders, has strategic partnerships with JP Morgan Chase, All Raise, Boston University, Baker Tilly, and more, and multiple successful investments have resulted from connections made on its platform. Groce's decision to transition from an exceptional corporate career to Scroobious underscores the company's industry-shaping potential.

"I am incredibly excited to join Scroobious as it stands on the cusp of transformative growth," said Groce. "Scroobious' mission to create a more equitable startup ecosystem deeply resonates with me, and I'm eager to use my experience in technology and business transformation to accelerate our innovation, reach, and impact."

With Groce's leadership and the recent strategic financing round, Scroobious is well-positioned for significant expansion. As the company continues to build connections between founders and investors, it is on track to foster more successful funding relationships and long-term growth across the startup ecosystem.

About Scroobious Scroobious is the leading online platform that connects diverse founders with investors and service providers to create a more inclusive startup ecosystem. Scroobious was founded by Allison Byers, a two-time founder who previously raised nearly $10M for a medical device startup spun out of MIT. Byers, a recognized advocate for equitable access to capital, has designed Scroobious to empower diverse founders. The platform leverages AI-powered personalized curation to connect founders with investors while offering differentiated fundraising guidance through its flagship Pitch it PlanTM(PiP) program. For more information, visit www.scroobious.com.

