New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - The design industry is continuously progressing, with revenue from graphic design services in the US expected to reach more than $11 billion in 2024. DesignRush announces the prestigious panel of judges for its Design Awards, showcasing the caliber of expertise set to evaluate this year's entries.

These experts ensure that each awarded entry meets rigorous industry-standard merits, making the accolades a genuine mark of exceptional creativity and execution. Get to know DesignRush Design Awards Jury:

Alexandre Silva - Director of Creative Services for Latin America, Bamko

Alexandre Silva is a celebrated illustrator and visual artist in São Paulo, Brazil. Having worked with top brands, Silva has spearheaded over 350 campaigns. His groundbreaking work has captivated audiences and smashed sales records.

His expertise includes:

Product Design

Creative Illustration

Visual Art

Vsevolod Syzranov - Brand Designer, Surf

Vsevolod Syzranov is known for extensive expertise in print and digital media. Transitioning from web development to design, he has developed a keen eye for creating brand identities that balance aesthetics and functionality. His work at Surf exemplifies his belief that impactful design blends form with function to enhance user experiences.

His expertise includes:

Product Design

Brand Identity Development

Creative Direction

Ashwin Gobindram - Chief Operating Officer, CXR

Ash Gobindram is a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and spatial design into creative solutions. Under his leadership, CXR has transformed from a mobile app design firm into a multidisciplinary agency, working with elite clients. His forward-thinking approach has propelled CXR to the forefront of digital innovation.

His expertise includes:

Mobile App Development

Web Design

Spatial Design & Development

Sayeed Afzal Khan - Director, Wilson Wings

Sayeed Afzal Khan is a seasoned expert in design and development. Under his leadership, Wilson Wings has quickly risen to prominence, delivering innovative digital solutions to 35 high-profile clients in just three years. With a background rooted in blending aesthetics with functionality, Sayeed has become a valued member of the Design Awards Jury.

His expertise includes:

UX Design

Branding

Web Development

Sean Doyce - CXO, Calibrated Software

Sean Doyce brings over 15 years of UI/UX design expertise to the DesignRush judge's panel. Renowned for his role in leading design at six startups, Sean's dedication to user-centric design has significantly influenced the industry. His journey from a self-taught designer to a respected leader in UI/UX proves his commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital design.

His expertise includes:

UI/UX Design

User-centric Digital Experiences

Intuitive and Functional Design

Alisha Womack - Associate Creative Director, Wunder Thompson

Alisha Womack brings over 15 years of expertise in visual design. Known for her work with major brands, Alisha combines strategic vision with artistic passion to deliver compelling visual narratives. Her journey from a design enthusiast to a creative leader in one of the world's top advertising agencies shows her profound impact.

Her expertise includes:

Visual Design

Creative Direction

Event Production

Irina Mircica - Senior Project Manager, SmartSites

Irina Mircica has more than 15 years of print, web, and branding design expertise. Known for her user-centric design philosophy, Irina excels in creating visually stunning and strategically practical designs that resonate with global audiences. Her extensive experience across Europe and the United States enriches her ability to blend creativity with functional precision.

Her expertise includes:

Web Design

Branding

Creative Marketing

Jason Zhou - Product Designer, PayPal

Jason Zhou is an acclaimed product designer deeply committed to human-centered design. He has been instrumental in enhancing user experiences in technology, most notably through his work as a lead designer for PayPal's Identity Verification system. His designs, celebrated for their innovation and impact, have earned him a Red Dot Design Award.

His expertise includes:

Product Design

UX Design

Human-centered Experiences

Catharine Bradbury - Founder, CEO + Creative Director, Bradbury Brand + Design Experts

Known for her innovative Brand Imprint process, Catharine Bradbury has transformed branding strategies to highlight unique corporate identities. Her brand-building prowess has earned her 300+ international design awards. Her influential work showcases her significant impact on visual storytelling.

Her expertise includes:

Brand-building

Creative Strategy

Brand Design

Justen Hong - Founder & Owner, Visual Lure

Justen Hong is renowned for his award-winning skills in crafting compelling logos, graphics, and websites. His work has been featured in prestigious publications. Hong's philosophy emphasizes the purpose behind each design, ensuring his creations strategically fulfill their intended objectives.

His expertise includes:

Logo Design

Graphic Design

Web Design

Duha Kelesoglu - Founder & Creative Director, The Bad Guys

As the creative force behind the ad agency, The Bad Guys, Duha Kelesoglu has established himself as a leader in setting new creative standards. Starting as a writer in 2014, he is now recognized for his influential creative work and has garnered awards from Brandverse Awards, Social Media Awards, and more. His unique perspective inspires a dynamic shift in design paradigms.

His expertise includes:

Advertising

Creative Direction

High-impact Designs

Yigit Isik - Owner, Yigit Isik Concept Art - Illustration

Yigit Isik is an illustrious illustrator based in Los Angeles with extensive experience in the entertainment industry. Known for his contributions to significant productions for studios, Isik's work spans movie posters to stage concept art. He has influenced some of the most iconic visual storytelling seen in Hollywood today.

His expertise includes:

Creative Illustration

Concept Art

Visual Storytelling

Simón Londoño - Owner, Simón Londoño Studio

Simón Londoño is a renowned art director and graphic designer from Medellín, Colombia. With a proven track record of crafting strategic brands that communicate effectively and resonate deeply, Londoño's work is celebrated internationally for its beauty and impact. His creations have earned him numerous awards and recognition in the design community.

His expertise includes:

Strategic Branding

Visual Communication

Brand Identity Development

Keita Takemura - Owner, Keita Takemura

Based in London, Keita Takemura has profound expertise in brand identities, editorial design, and typography. Recognized internationally for his innovative approach to visual communication, Takemura's work has been featured in prestigious outlets like Communication Arts and Creative Review. He has also received prestigious accolades, including the ADC Awards Bronze Cube.

His expertise includes:

Brand Identity Development

Typography

Graphic & Editorial Design

Designers and agencies are encouraged to submit their projects to the Design Awards for a chance to showcase their innovative work and compete for recognition. Explore the submission guidelines and enter your designs to be evaluated by the platform's esteemed panel of experts.

