PGW Auto Glass, LLC announced today that it has acquired PH Vitres d'Autos and affiliates from Driven Brands. PH Vitres d'Autos is a leading provider of wholesale auto glass distribution, retail installation, calibration and related services in eastern Canada. Based in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, PH Vitres employs more than 300 associates at 22 locations across Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"PH Vitres has a long history of operational excellence and outstanding customer service, and this acquisition enhances every element of our business," said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. "PH Vitres will become part of our best-in-class footprint, and our teams will work together to ensure that our customers have the best solutions to run their businesses, including Everything Autoglass (www.everythingautoglass.com), a technology platform that allows customers to run all aspects of their day-to-day operations with features such as VIN decoding, route scheduling, inventory management, ADAS support and so much more."

Mr. Fencak went on to say, "It is my pleasure to welcome the PH Vitres team to join us on our mission to be North America's number one supplier of solutions to the auto glass industry."

About PGW Auto Glass

PGW Auto Glass (www.pgwautoglass.com) is a leading distributor of automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, shop accessories and business technology solutions in North America, with more than 150 distribution branches throughout the U.S. and Canada. Offering same-day and overnight deliveries, PGW Auto Glass serves OEM dealerships, collision repair shops and automotive glass installers. PGW Auto Glass also provides a cost-effective, comprehensive business technology solution, Everything Autoglass, with a suite of features designed to help retail glass installers succeed (www.everythingautoglass.com). PGW Auto Glass is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

