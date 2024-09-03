Nord Anglia Education's I/GCSE students top off another year of outstanding academic achievements

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education (NAE) today announced its global I/GCSE results for the 2023/24 academic year.

47.1% of all Nord Anglia students' grades were between 7-9 (equivalent to A*-A), well above the UK average of 21.7%.

More than 2,900 students sat their I/GCSEs across 46 Nord Anglia Education schools in total this year.

Some especially impressive results recorded at Nord Anglia schools around the world include:

NACIS Shanghai, where 83.2% of all grades were in the top band of 7-9.

The British International School Kuala Lumpur: 72.2% at 7-9.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai: 63% at 7-9.

British International School Ho Chi Minh City: 61.7% at 7-9.

The British School of Guangzhou: 61.1% at 7-9.

The British International School Budapest: 60% at 7-9.

Oxford International College Brighton: 54% at 7-9.

Oakridge International School Mohali: 51% at 7-9.

British International School of Houston: 50% at 7-9.

Celebrating excellence across various curricula

These I/GCSE outcomes mark the final set of exam results announced for the full academic year, with Nord Anglia students worldwide having surpassed global averages across the various curricula offered at its 80+ schools:

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students achieved an average score of 34 points, far higher than the global average of 30.32 points.

A level students recorded nearly 50% of grades at A*-A, significantly outperforming the average of 27.8% at A*-A in England.

Advanced Placement (AP) students achieved 59.9% at a score of 4 or 5.

Maturité Suisse students had 47.2% earn scores of 105+ points.

French Baccalaureate students achieved 27% earning a "très bien" (very good) grade.

CBSE - the national curriculum of India - students once again posted outstanding scores in CBSE 10 and 12, which were significantly above India averages.

Inderjit Dehal, Director of Quality and Professional Development at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Students' outstanding academic results across the board underscore our commitment to academic excellence, with grades consistently above global averages across our offered curricula. To maintain these incredible academic standards whilst continuously growing-with a record number of students graduating this year-really demonstrates the level of our teaching provision and the outstanding learning environments we provide."

Graduates from Nord Anglia Education schools continue to go on to attend the world's top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, University College London, Harvard University, Stanford University, Imperial College London, King's College London, and the London School of Economics and Political Science, amongst many others.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to?nordangliaeducation.com.

