Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEN0 | ISIN: KYG6583A1022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 15:00 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nord Anglia Education's I/GCSE students top off another year of outstanding academic achievements

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education (NAE) today announced its global I/GCSE results for the 2023/24 academic year.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

47.1% of all Nord Anglia students' grades were between 7-9 (equivalent to A*-A), well above the UK average of 21.7%.

More than 2,900 students sat their I/GCSEs across 46 Nord Anglia Education schools in total this year.

Some especially impressive results recorded at Nord Anglia schools around the world include:

  • NACIS Shanghai, where 83.2% of all grades were in the top band of 7-9.
  • The British International School Kuala Lumpur: 72.2% at 7-9.
  • Nord Anglia International School Dubai: 63% at 7-9.
  • British International School Ho Chi Minh City: 61.7% at 7-9.
  • The British School of Guangzhou: 61.1% at 7-9.
  • The British International School Budapest: 60% at 7-9.
  • Oxford International College Brighton: 54% at 7-9.
  • Oakridge International School Mohali: 51% at 7-9.
  • British International School of Houston: 50% at 7-9.

Celebrating excellence across various curricula

These I/GCSE outcomes mark the final set of exam results announced for the full academic year, with Nord Anglia students worldwide having surpassed global averages across the various curricula offered at its 80+ schools:

  • International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students achieved an average score of 34 points, far higher than the global average of 30.32 points.
  • A level students recorded nearly 50% of grades at A*-A, significantly outperforming the average of 27.8% at A*-A in England.
  • Advanced Placement (AP) students achieved 59.9% at a score of 4 or 5.
  • Maturité Suisse students had 47.2% earn scores of 105+ points.
  • French Baccalaureate students achieved 27% earning a "très bien" (very good) grade.
  • CBSE - the national curriculum of India - students once again posted outstanding scores in CBSE 10 and 12, which were significantly above India averages.

Inderjit Dehal, Director of Quality and Professional Development at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Students' outstanding academic results across the board underscore our commitment to academic excellence, with grades consistently above global averages across our offered curricula. To maintain these incredible academic standards whilst continuously growing-with a record number of students graduating this year-really demonstrates the level of our teaching provision and the outstanding learning environments we provide."

Graduates from Nord Anglia Education schools continue to go on to attend the world's top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, University College London, Harvard University, Stanford University, Imperial College London, King's College London, and the London School of Economics and Political Science, amongst many others.

Media enquiries:
David Bates
Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7787 135223
David.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to?nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/4873177/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-educations-igcse-students-top-off-another-year-of-outstanding-academic-achievements-302236709.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.