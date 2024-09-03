Jifiti Introduces Loan Management System Add-On Into Its White-Label Embedded Lending Platform

Jifiti's LMS Add-On can plug into any existing loan management system, enabling banks, lenders and merchant financial arms to seamlessly and cost-effectively manage and service their point-of-sale loan programs.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Jifiti, a multinational embedded lending technology company, announced today the release of its Loan Management System (LMS) Add-On. While Jifiti's platform can integrate with any LMS, the LMS Add-On serves banks and lenders that want to offer an end-to-end embedded lending experience without the need to integrate with their existing LMS. In this case, they can easily deploy Jifiti's embedded lending solution without a large IT investment, using Jifiti's LMS Add-On as a sub-ledger, and then push the originated loans into their main ledger. Another use case are merchants that have their own financial services arms but lack loan management capabilities. These merchants don't require a full-blown LMS for their purposes, making Jifiti's lightweight LMS Add-On the solution they need.









Jifiti's LMS Add-On has subledger capabilities, feeding into the lender's General Ledger, and encompasses every component required for embedded lending including loan servicing, debt management and reporting.

Jifiti's robust, white-labeled embedded lending platform enables banks and lenders to easily offer any financing and loan program at any merchant's point of sale, including online, in-store, call center, and assisted in-store or at-home user flows. As the platform is modular and end-to-end, banks and merchants can use whichever components they need for financing program distribution and discovery, loan origination, checkout and settlement, as well as ongoing management and servicing.

"Having worked closely with banks, lenders and enterprise merchants in multiple markets across various sectors, we noticed a recurring need for a supplementary loan management system that can enhance the capabilities of an existing system, to support the unique nature of embedded lending programs. Our LMS Add-On takes our embedded lending platform to the next level, enabling us to add even greater value to lenders and merchants alike," stated Yaacov Martin, CEO of The Jifiti Group.

Jifiti's platform caters to every B2C and B2B embedded lending use case and vertical, for example, retail, healthcare, heavy equipment, auto repair, contracting, travel, OEM financing and others. The company's LMS Add-On gives its customers and partners extra functionality and flexibility for a truly end-to-end solution.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers white-labeled embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders and merchants worldwide. Its white-labeled platform enables banks and lenders to easily deploy and scale any consumer and business financing program at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store and via call center. The platform supports every financing option, including installment loans, lines of credit, split payments and business financing.

Jifiti is global, providing end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to brands in any market. Jifiti is utilized by leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, financial service providers including FIS and Finastra, and top merchants including IKEA, Peloton, Wayfair, Sonae, Coppel and others worldwide.

Contact Information

Maya Mason

VP Marketing

maya.mason@jifiti.com

SOURCE: Jifiti

View the original press release on newswire.com.