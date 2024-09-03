Splat Hair Color Summons Hair-Raising Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Magic with 1-Wash Hair Makeup, Exclusively at Target

Splat is the Official Hair Color Partner of the Highly Anticipated Film by Warner Bros. Pictures

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Splat Hair Color's newly launched collection of 1-Wash Hair Makeup shades is sure to be the [after]life of the party this fall. The ghoulishly fun collection is a collaboration with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning and iconic Beetlejuice by the Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton, only in theaters on September 6, 2024! But listen closely, these otherworldly colors can only be found exclusively in Target stores nationwide, and on their website, and are available now for a limited time. You've waited an eternity for this!



Just in time to raise some Halloween havoc - and to celebrate the long-awaited return of Beetlejuice - this boo-tiful collection of colors will inspire you to unleash your inner ghost with the most. Go all out with a full head of color, add some creepy cool streaks, or just dip your toes into the Afterlife with a touch of color at the ends. It washes out in a single shampoo, so you can transform your mane without any permanent punishment. Perfect for a head-turning costume or adding a dash of delightfully creepy awesome to your everyday look. Plus, for extra sensory fun - all colors glow under UV light!

Become the [After]life of the Party with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat1-Wash Hair Makeup Shades, a Target Exclusive!

These vibrant, 1-Wash hair colors help you channel your favorite Beetlejuice Beetlejuice character in a snap, and wash-out color means you can reinvent yourself daily. Want to summon Delia Deetz's fiery spirit? We've got you covered with our Red Pop shade. Feeling a bit more bio-exorcist chic? Go Eclectic Green. Showcase Beetlejuice's outrageous personality with a jolt of Piercing Pink or embrace the cool tones of the Afterlife with our Bolder Blue. For those who crave drama, our Vivid Purple will have you turning heads.

Introducing the all-new Striking Silver

For this collaboration, Splat is launching the newest color to join the 1-Wash Hair Makeup lineup, Striking Silver, which is anything but drab and guaranteed to add a gothic glam aesthetic to any look.

Target: Your Gateway to Spooktacular Hair Transformations

"We're thrilled Target will feature our full Splat x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection," says Jeanne Nicodemus, Chief Executive Officer at Developlus, the parent company of Splat. "These temporary hair makeup shades are the perfect way to celebrate Halloween and to add a touch of Beetlejuice magic to any look, all conveniently available at your favorite Target!"

Don't Miss Out on This Weirdly Fun, Target-Exclusive Collection!

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat 1-Wash Hair Makeup Shades are a limited-time offering, so grab your ghosts and ghoul-friends and head to Target before they disappear faster than you can say "Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!"

About Splat Hair Color

Dedicated to enabling self-expression through a spectrum of vibrant colors, Splat Hair Color offers a 100% vegan, cruelty-free range produced in the USA. As a conscientious, women and family-owned and operated company, Splat is committed to ethical practices. The brand provides an extensive selection of bold hair color products, from temporary to semi-permanent options, designed to empower individuals to express their unique personalities and styles. Splat Hair Color is focused on delivering a comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality semi-permanent hair color experience, emphasizing its commitment to independence, uniqueness, and vibrant self-expression. For more information, visit www.splathaircolor.com.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:????

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.???

About BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theatres and IMAX on September 6, 2024, in North America, and internationally beginning September 4, 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

