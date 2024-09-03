SK tes Achieves EcoVadis Gold Rating in Record Time

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / SK tes, a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), e-waste and battery recycling solutions, is proud to announce that we have achieved a prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating in just our second year of participation. This remarkable advancement from our Bronze rating in 2023 places us in the top fifth percentile of the 130,000+ companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis. This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability, security, and innovation in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), e-waste recycling, and electric vehicle battery recycling.





EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings, helps companies manage ESG risk and compliance, meet corporate sustainability goals, and drive impact at scale. The platform's comprehensive assessment evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Our significant improvement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our Sustainability, Compliance, and HR teams.

Alvin Piadasa, Group Sustainability Director at SK tes, has been instrumental in driving progress, particularly in the areas of labor, human rights, and ethics. "This achievement is a reflection of our team's dedication to embedding sustainable practices across all facets of our operations," Alvin remarked. "Our commitment to continuous improvement in ESG performance not only meets client demands but also positions SK tes as a trusted partner in driving global sustainability."

Terence Ng, CEO of SK tes, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Reaching the EcoVadis Gold rating is a significant milestone for us. It validates our efforts and enhances our credibility with Fortune 500 companies, OEMs, and automotive clients. We are committed to further strengthening our sustainable procurement policies to achieve operational efficiencies and better governance."

This recognition sets us apart as one of only a handful of ITAD companies globally to reach this level, reinforcing our position as an industry leader who prioritizes secure data erasure, reducing emissions through advanced technology repurposing, and building a responsible supply chain. Our dedication to excellence ensures that your sustainability goals are met with unparalleled expertise and confidence.

Our commitment to enhancing our sustainability ratings is a testament to our belief that the future of our business is intricately linked to the success of people and the health of our planet. By embedding a sustainable mindset into every facet of our operations, we ensure that all decisions are made with economic, environmental and social responsibility in mind.

Independent assessments of our sustainability performance offer additional reassurance to our clients that they are partnering with a provider deeply committed to sustainability. These evaluations underscore our dedication to responsible practices and reinforce our role as a leader in sustainable technology repurposing and secure data erasure.

Operating with the utmost integrity, compliance, and transparency, our commitment to sustainability begins at the highest levels and permeates through every tier of the SK tes organization. From rigorous governance procedures to collaborative partnerships with clients and stakeholders, we uphold the highest standards to drive positive change across the industry.

By partnering with SK tes, corporations align with a trusted leader in ITAD, e-waste recycling, and electric vehicle battery recycling, dedicated to sustainability, security, and innovation. We extend our deepest gratitude to the entire SK tes team for their unwavering dedication and hard work. Together, we are leading the way towards sustaining tomorrow.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on newswire.com.