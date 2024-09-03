Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy Engages McCarvill Capital Partners to Lead Equity Capital Effort

Victory Clean Energy (OTC PINK: VYEY) ("Victory" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the green hydrogen energy sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged McCarvill Capital Partners ("MCP") to assist in raising equity capital. This strategic partnership is designed to accelerate the commercialization of Victory's groundbreaking TrueGreen Hydrogen technology, positioning the Company at the forefront of the global transition to clean energy.

Victory's CEO, Jim McGinley, commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with McCarvill Capital Partners, whose deep expertise in raising capital for alternative investments will be instrumental in advancing our growth objectives. With their support, we aim to secure the necessary capital to bring our innovative TrueGreen Hydrogen technology to market."

McCarvill Capital Partners specializes in raising capital for alternative investment strategies across sectors including energy, infrastructure, and natural resources. MCP currently represents a diverse group of growing companies and fund managers across private equity, private debt, and real assets targeting a combined $5 billion. MCP's rigorous and tailored approach to the fundraising process ensures that each client receives unparalleled focus, commitment, and strategic guidance.

About McCarvill Capital Partners

McCarvill Capital Partners is an independent private placement firm dedicated to raising capital for a wide range of alternative investment funds and direct private placement transactions. Our team is comprised of senior professionals who have advised and secured capital for best-in-class alternative investment managers and companies around the globe. MCP engages in a limited number of mandates enabling us to provide each client with an unparalleled level of focus, commitment, and attention throughout the fundraising process. For more information about McCarvill Capital Partners, please visit their website at www.mccarvillcapital.com

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide. Learn more at www.victoryclean.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Victory and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Victory expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Victory cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Victory. These risks include, but are not limited to, Victory's ability to disrupt the green hydrogen production market, Victory's focus in 2024 and beyond, the effects of Victory's dynamic and proprietary solutions on its customers, accelerated commercialization of the Proton CHyP system, the ability to meet 2024 and future development milestones, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions, the expected performance and integration of the CHyP system, and other risks and uncertainties. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Victory's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Victory's SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

