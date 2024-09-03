Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
03.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils August 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its August 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categorie

"Podcast advertising in August 2024 presents a pivotal opportunity for brands and agencies to drive meaningful engagement. With 88% of podcast audiences describing their listening experience as deeply meaningful, the CPM rates underscore the tremendous value of reaching attentive consumers," said Rick Selah, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "Listeners also feel a genuine, intimate connection with podcasters. In today's multimedia landscape, where 75% of audiences view podcasters as more influential than social media or entertainment figures, this shift opens a significant opportunity for brands. The trust and intimacy that podcasters cultivate create a unique bond, positioning them as some of the most impactful creators of our time."

August 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For August 2024, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad spot was $21.25. This represents a minor decrease compared to the previous month's CPM rate of $21.93 in July 2024. The August 2024 CPM rate was also marginally below the prior year August 2023 CPM rate of $22.10.

The three highest CPM categories in August based on delivered advertising were:

  • Government: $29

  • Technology: $29

  • Health & Fitness: $24

The three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include True Crime, Sports, and Fiction, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in August.

Moreover, Edison Research's latest True Crime Consumer Report reveals that the genre captivates an estimated 119 million American podcast listeners, ranking as the third most listened-to genre among weekly podcast audiences. Selah continued, "As we head into fall, popular genres like True Crime, Sports, and Fiction are set to perform exceptionally well, with True Crime remaining a standout. Our exclusive offerings, like the ABC Audio True Crime bundle, give brands a unique opportunity to tap into this dedicated fanbase and maximize their impact. And with the kickoff of the pro football, basketball, and hockey seasons, along with growing interest in Fiction, fall presents a prime moment for advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences."

Libsyn Ads is the top one-stop destination for brands and agencies to access high quality, brand-safe, engaging podcast content at scale. With hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, advertisers can tap into Libsyn Ads' highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory, as well as benefit from its unmatched specialist expertise, advanced targeting solutions, outcome-based measurement capabilities, and brand safety and suitability tools. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
