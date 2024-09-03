Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Bugden was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Bugden, P. Geo, who is already a director of the Company, holds a B.Sc (hons.) in Earth Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Mr. Bugden has over 5 years of experience in exploration and mining, with a particular focus in Newfoundland and Labrador. He has worked in a diverse set of geological environments as a contractor for an extensive list of junior exploration companies where he was responsible for project management and exploration field operations. Areas of expertise include volcanogenic massive sulphide, orogenic gold, and lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite styles of mineralization.

Mr. Brayden Sutton resigned from his role as President and CEO to accommodate Mr. Bugden's appointment but will remain as a director of the Company.

"It is an honour and pleasure to have the support of the board in assuming the role of CEO within the Sorrento team. The existing asset base, along with the Lord Baron acquisition is an opportunistic portfolio of future facing metals, located in one of the best operating jurisdictions in the world. These assets, backed by an experienced board and technical support team, provide a sturdy framework to unlock significant potential for the Company and generate value for shareholders. I look forward to expediting the exploration efforts across the Lord Baron Project. I would also like to thank Brayden Sutton for his service and dedication to the company over the past years." said Alex Bugden.

"I'm truly excited to pass the reins to Alex, a talented and ambitious geologist whose deep connection to our projects and proven expertise make him the ideal leader for this next chapter. Alex's passion and proximity to the field will undoubtedly elevate the company to new heights. I look forward to supporting Alex in this role and continuing to serve the company on its Board of Directors," said Brayden Sutton.

About the Company

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit including the Wing Pond, Tom Joe, Lord Baron projects, the PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

