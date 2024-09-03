Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Today InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Askew Kabala and Company, Inc. as consultant to the company. AKC will act in a business advising, investment banking, management and strategy role to support and advance IVRO's previously announced corporate growth plan. AKC will provide executive and organizational support, including strategy refinement, planning and operational review & more where needed & appropriate.

IVRO CEO, W. Richard Ulmer, said: "InVitro believes it is adapting well to post-Covid '19 & inflationary times by adding guidance from experienced minds with an outstanding past performance record. We are delighted to have met and now partnered with Ron Askew and his team in this final month of our Fiscal '24 Year."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

