Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") Is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Phil B. Acton of Hayward, CA as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Acton is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants and has extensive business experience in various industries. This includes ownership of multiple businesses, providing tax, audit and other attestation services, portfolio and cash management for a Private Trust, and co-managing 20-80 trucks transporting uranium ore in Utah. Since 2000, Mr. Acton has been a shareholder and General Manager of East Bay Motorsports, Inc. in Hayward, California, guiding significant growth of the business through acquisitions and marketing and increasing sales from US$8.0 million to over US$26 million.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated, "We continue to strengthen our Advisory Board with motivated and qualified individuals with diverse skillsets. We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Acton to the Grizzly team as his business acumen and strategic insight will be instrumental as we position ourselves for the inevitable improvement in market conditions for the junior mineral exploration industry in Canada."

In conjunction with his appointment, the Board has authorized the grant of 1,000,000 stock options of Grizzly with an exercise price of $0.05 per option to Mr. Acton, expiring on September 3, 2029 or earlier in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The grant of options is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

