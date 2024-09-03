Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce this business update on its recently commissioned Modular Graphene Production Plant at Richlands, Australia.





The newly commissioned Graphene Production Plant as seen in Figure 1 has been operating and producing Graphene since its commissioning date in December 2023.

The performance of the production unit has exceeded the Company's expectations in both graphene production rate and graphene quality. The Company continues to perform minor optimisations with this new production plant which have both increased production yield and quality of the graphene.

The Company has also authorised a total of AU$250k of capital expenditure for new equipment for quality assurance and quality control purposes of the Company's graphene for its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery and its liquid graphene products, THERMAL-XR® and G® Lubricant. The equipment being procured by the Company includes: a Raman Spectrometer and a Particle Size Analyzer amongst others. These are sophisticated analytical and characterisation laboratory equipment which will be operated by GMG scientists and technicians. To date the Company has been fortunate to work with various Universities to obtain this analysis. Once the equipment is procured, delivered, commissioned and operational the Company will largely be self-sufficient on testing of its nano materials.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are very excited to see the new modular plant exceed expectations in terms of graphene production and quality. The expansion of our graphene characterisation equipment will also reduce learning loop times for optimisation projects where we no longer have to wait for University equipment access. The graphene production system uses GMG's self developed innovative plasma technology which creates the high quality graphene GMG's end products need to deliver their notable benefits."

GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "It is great to see the Company's production technology maturing to this point as this is GMG's fundamental core competency. Ongoing graphene production and characterisation developments will only support the Company's ability to develop and provide its useful liquid graphene products and Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery."

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

