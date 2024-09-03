Italy-based Italgam has developed a new technology to prevent pigeons from nesting under rooftop solar panels. The EVO 2. 0 solution uses brushes that fit between the backside of the panels and the roof. From pv magazine Italy Italian startup Italgam Srl has developed a new bird-protection solution for rooftop PV systems. Its EVO 2. 0 solution consists of brushes between the backside of the panels and the roof. The brushes come in two types with varying diameters, depending on requirements. The bristles, made of polypropylene treated with anti-UV to prevent crystallization, protect the panels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...