This partnership unites the influential platforms and sites of leading media publishers in Latin America, collectively generating over 46 million pageviews in the US. It combines the Digo Hispanic Network's owned and operated, exclusive, and affiliate sites with innovative media capabilities, reaching over 30 million US Hispanics in a brand-safe environment.

This announcement coincides with the company's launch of innovative new products, entering the CTV and radio streaming markets. These products feature content tailored specifically to US Hispanics, extending Digo's reach across additional media platforms to better connect with this audience.

Digo, The True Premium US Hispanic Audience Network, empowers publishers, brands, and agencies to expand their presence and connect with Hispanic audiences in the United States. Digo has partnered with top Latin American news media outlets: Grupo Clarín, EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial, and Grupo Multimedios. Through these new partnerships, the company amplifies its exclusive inventory by up to 80%, becoming a key direct source for reaching a wide range of Hispanic audiences, which ensures Digo's commitment to high-performance, reputable, and well-established legacy media sites in the US.

As a result of this partnership, Digo expands its Hispanic network by incorporating Grupo Clarín (Agea), a prestigious media outlet from Argentina. Some of its media holdings include Clarín, the #1 newspaper in Argentina, Olé, the leading sports newspaper, TyC Sports, the first Argentinian 24-hour sports channel network, and Radio Mitre, one of the oldest and most influential local radio stations.

"For Clarín, this alliance is crucial for enhancing our US inventory and Hispanic market reach. Innovation is key in a competitive landscape, and we're proud to be part of this effort. This partnership bolsters our commitment to superior solutions and offers vital opportunities for direct agreements with US brands, providing premium inventory and optimizing performance, which are crucial to our business." Maximiliano Sastre, CCO, Clarín

EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial brings an array of respected media outlets to the partnership. With over 100 years of history, EL TIEMPO newspaper is a pioneering media outlet that provides impactful, high-quality content and ranks among the top five newspapers in Latin America with the largest digital audience on its web platform. Additionally, this partnership includes FutbolRed, a premier website for football enthusiasts that covers Colombian professional and national soccer, as well as major international tournaments; and Portafolio, the leading business and economics media outlet in Colombia.

"The consolidation of this partnership integrates three highly significant publishers into Digo, offering advertisers in the USA market the highest premium reach among Hispanic audiences. This move ensures a brand-safe environment with powerful media, a value proposition challenging for any network or publisher to match." Diego Vallejo, Chief Digital Officer, EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial

Grupo Multimedios, a media conglomerate with over 90 years of growth, informs and connects audiences in Mexico and globally across its diverse platforms: print, web, TV, radio, and internet services. Grupo Multimedios represents Milenio, one of Mexico's most influential newspapers. Additionally, it represents Mediotiempo -Mexico's first digital sports multi-platform media-Telediaro, Chic Magazine, and other Hispanic content sites.

"In a world and industry marked by constant change and challenges, we have a vital responsibility to inform and engage our audience anywhere, anytime, without borders. One of our company's core initiatives is to nurture and grow our Hispanic audience. We believe that our alliance with Digo will provide us with the essential tools and proximity to achieve our goals, leveraging their expertise, professionalism, and shared commitment to upholding the journalistic values that have been our foundation and shaped our national identity." Daniela Mendizabal, Digital Director, Multimedios Digital

With the inclusion of Grupo Clarín, EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial, and Grupo Multimedios, Digo expands its robust footprint in the US. This expansion enhances Digo's capability to deliver high-quality, first-party data from the Hispanic community. As a trusted and direct source of Hispanic media properties, brands and agencies can exclusively access Digo to launch campaigns and authentically engage in a culturally relevant way with this influential audience through multiple content formats.

Collectively, these media outlets generate +46 million pageviews, complemented by Digo's owned and operated and exclusive publishers from the Dominican Republic-Listin Diario, El Nacional, El Día, and Hoy, Puerto Rico-Primera Hora and El Nuevo Día, Spain-La Vanguardia and Mundo Deportivo, along with 20% of affiliates from other Latin American regions. This enriches the company's premium website inventory, encompassing the entire digital media landscape for over 30 million US Hispanics within the Digo Hispanic Network.

Complementing the announcement, the company introduced two new additions to its services. Offering content tailored to the distinctive preferences of the Hispanic community, Digo has launched Digo TV, a fast-channel featuring unmissable Hispanic content available via various channels and on-demand apps, and Digo Radio, a US Hispanic audio marketplace with over 16M monthly listeners. Both solutions deliver up to 450 million monthly impressions, expanding the spaces where advertisers can customize their campaigns and target this dynamic segment effectively.

Integrating these new exclusive partners and innovative products into Digo's portfolio provides a direct pathway for brands to understand the nuances of the diverse and vibrant Hispanic community. It enables advertisers to forge genuine and meaningful connections in an environment that is not only brand-safe but also valued and recognized by this audience, one with potentially 2.7 trillion of purchasing power in the US. More than just a dashboard of metrics measuring reach, impressions, and clicks, Digo aims for the hearts of the Hispanic diaspora.

ABOUT DIGO

Digo is a premier US Hispanic Audience Network, featuring O&O, exclusive, and affiliate partner sites. We offer a carefully curated inventory of premium, reputable, and well-established Spanish language publishers from Latin America and Spain. These premium publishers are the first point of reference for Hispanics in the US. Through Digo, advertisers and agencies can connect with over 30 million US Hispanics via premium sites, prioritizing brand safety, transparency, and culturally relevant content.

