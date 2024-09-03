Company's Aera Decision Cloud Proves an AI Game Changer for Market Leaders Unlocking New Value for Employees, Customers, and Shareholders

Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2024 for its generative AI-powered Aera Decision Cloud platform.

Providing a comprehensive, composable, scalable, and trusted approach to Decision Intelligence, the company's Aera Decision Cloud platform was recognized for its ability to "provide transparency into the steps of each decision, from the logic and rules to the impact." IDC also highlighted the platform's integrated components Decision Data Model, Aera Cortex, Aera Skills, and Aera Developer designed to "digitize and automate decision-making processes, leverage and build machine learning models, and enhance collaboration among data engineers, data scientists, developers, and business decision makers."

IDC also noted these core Aera strengths:

A robust platform for automating decision logic that can integrate with multiple business applications, enabling organizations to consolidate operational and financial data in support of operations decisions

Clients' high level of satisfaction with training, customer support, and a collaborative approach to building decision logic

Highly-scalable SaaS platform that enables business users to apply business rules and policies to meet compliance requirements

Designed with user experience and decision making at its core, Aera Decision Cloud covers the full decision lifecycle from data ingestion to data science modeling, and automation and writeback to source systems in a continual learning cycle. Users are engaged throughout the decision-making process through a conversational interface, one-click execution, full automation, and self-service capabilities.

Aera Decision Cloud understands the problems companies face and delivers real-time, data-driven recommendations that address them. Aera can alert decision-makers to actions needed (human in the loop) or take action autonomously as confidence in the recommendations increases (human out of the loop). Aera learns from every decision to improve the effectiveness of future decisions.

This follows an impressive year of growth for Aera Technology. The company has expanded its customer base of market-leading iconic brands in fast moving consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing, life sciences, technology, and education. The company is also extending AI decision automation to new industries and lines of business.

"IDC's new MarketScape underscores the growing value of Decision Intelligence in the enterprise and we are honored to be named a leader as this evolution continues," said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. "The time is now to embrace Decision Intelligence and the opportunity is in front of all leaders to start operationalizing this amazing technology for the ultimate competitive advantage in talent, service, sustainability, and profitability."

To learn more about Aera's leadership ranking and Aera Decision Cloud's capabilities, download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2024

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, empowers global enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions. Its platform for AI decision automation, Aera Decision Cloud, seamlessly integrates with existing systems and data sources to automate and scale decision making with accuracy and speed. Known for its proven, exceptional performance and value generation, Aera is the trusted choice of market leaders in consumer products, life sciences, chemicals and industrial, technology, and more. Partnering with Aera, enterprises are building more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient organizations. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

