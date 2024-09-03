Modelo Teams Up with Reggie Bush to Recruit Full-Time College Football Fans

Modelo, the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, is recruiting the most dedicated fans to win a trip to the 2025 CFP National Championship

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the College Football Playoff (CFP) expands to 12 teams, there's never been a more exciting time to be a fan. To celebrate this milestone season, Modelo, the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, is building upon its established Full-Time Fans advertising campaign with a new program focused on recruiting fans and rewarding their passion. Alongside new TV spots and digital content, the brand is assembling a roster of the sport's most dedicated fans - officially dubbed "Team Modelo" - through the Full-Time Fan Recruiting Contest. Modelo is offering fans the chance to win a trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship and represent "Team Modelo" at the game through social media posts that highlight their fandom.



"The College Football Playoff expansion means the fight of Full-Time Fans - showing up earlier, cheering louder and traveling farther - matters more than ever this season," said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Marketing, Modelo. "That's why in our fourth year as the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Modelo is recruiting Full-Time Fans and inspiring college football fans everywhere to take their fandom to another level."

To aid the search for Full-Time Fans, Modelo is teaming up with former top-tier recruit and college football legend, Reggie Bush, who will help analyze the film of hopeful recruits and sign the most deserving fans to the "Team Modelo" roster. Bush will then meet the winners at the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta to celebrate their fandom.

"Throughout my college football career, I experienced iconic atmospheres and felt firsthand the incredible impact that fans can have on the game," said Bush. "Modelo recognizes that it's not just top player recruits who dedicate ourselves to the sport - these fans also passionately pour their hearts and souls into supporting their teams. I'm excited to help showcase how much college football means to the sport's biggest fans and select the 'Team Modelo' roster to join me at the College Football Playoff National Championship."

To earn a spot on the "Team Modelo" roster, college football fans must prove to Modelo and Bush that they have the Fighting Spirit - passion, grit and loyalty - required of a Full-Time Fan through a short video entry submission at modelousa.com/pages/cfpcontest-2024. The contest is open through October 22. In addition to the trip, each contest winner will receive $1,000 in spending money to help fuel their fandom, the official "Team Modelo" varsity jacket and a personalized signed recruitment letter from Bush. Modelo is also offering college football fans the chance to win their ultimate gameday experience by choosing between various prizing matchups in the Modelo College Football Playoff 2024 Sweepstakes at modelousa.com/pages/cfp-2024.

The Full-Time Fan Recruiting Contest is part of the brand's evolved Full-Time Fans campaign for the 2024-25 season, which includes new TV spots, 2, 3, 4), custom media integrations, digital and social content. Similarly to Modelo and Reggie recruiting a roster of the sport's most dedicated fans, the brand is introducing "The Recruiter" in a new slate of TV commercials airing during broadcasts throughout the season. In the spots, "The Recruiter" is on the lookout for attributes like good hands and great speed, but unlike a typical recruiter, he's not looking for players. "The Recruiter" peers through his binoculars, looking for the most passionate and dedicated Full-Time Fans and rewarding their fandom with Modelo.

Fans first got a glimpse of "The Recruiter" on Sunday at the 2024 Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic on September 1 at Allegiant Stadium. During the broadcast, "The Recruiter" made a special appearance as the cameras panned to him in the stands, searching for Full-Time Fans.

Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Modelo in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Modelo portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 9/3/24 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 10/22/24. The Modelo Full-Time Fan Recruiting Contest is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloUSA.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 8/16/24 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 1/20/25. The Modelo College Football Playoff 2024 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloUSA.com.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 195MM cases sold in 2023. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

