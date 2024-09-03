Strategic Expansion Coincides with Growth of the Broader European Private Credit Market and Increased Demand for Loan Agency Services

SRS Acquiom ("SRSA"), which provides a comprehensive platform to help manage complex financial transactions within mergers and acquisitions and bilateral and syndicated loan facilities, today announced the launch of its Loan Agency business in Europe. The expansion brings the extensive suite of SRS Acquiom Loan Agency solutions, including facility, security, and replacement agent services, to European deal parties. The Company will operate from its newly established European Headquarters in the heart of London's financial district.

In conjunction with the launch, SRS Acquiom has expanded its Loan Agency team with the appointments of long-time industry executives, Keith Miller, and Daniel Hayes, both based in London.

"We are pleased to introduce our innovative loan administration products and services to the European market, where we are uniquely suited to address the increasing demand for efficient, transparent, and independent loan agency services in the region," said Caspar Huith, SRS Acquiom's Managing Director, Europe. "Our proven technology-led solutions and highly experienced team present a compelling new alternative for deal parties across Europe seeking better alternatives to manage loan facilities and loan portfolios."

"The growth of Europe's credit markets has driven a substantial demand for more integrated and tech-enabled solutions that help deal parties navigate the increasing administrative burdens these transactions present," said Renee Kuhl, Managing Director, Loan Agency, at SRS Acquiom. "Through our independent loan agency services, SRS Acquiom remains committed to providing more productive solutions to address even the most complex loan-administration challenges. We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint, contributing to the ongoing evolution of efficiency in loan agency services."

SRS Acquiom is a leading provider of independent, conflict-free, third-party loan agency services for bilateral and syndicated loans. The SRS Acquiom Loan Agency Dashboard provides clients with always-on access to the details of their loan portfolio and provides visibility into the full lifecycle of each loan in the portfolio. The Company's loan agency solutions address the unique needs of lenders, borrowers, and legal professionals by providing a seamless facility and security management experience.

