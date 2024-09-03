Partnership aims to simplify crypto market navigation and provide users with comprehensive token data

Glue Network, a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all, today announced the integration of Messari crypto market data into its Glue Hub.

Glue will use Messari's categorization data to power the categories of its Glue Hub with the aim of creating a top-tier user experience. The data will also be used to build several indexes within the hub to easily display market movements for traders and investors.

While existing categorization systems on popular crypto platforms have often been criticized for being confusing and unhelpful, Glue aims to set a new standard. By creatively combining Messari's tags and categories within its blockchain ecosystem, Glue is developing a more intuitive system that will allow users to easily discover top DeFi projects, filter meme coins, and navigate the crypto space more effectively. This innovative approach to categorization addresses a long-standing pain point in the industry, offering users a clearer and more useful way to explore and understand the cryptocurrency market within the Glue Hub.

"The Glue team did a substantial amount of research to determine how to best categorize tokens to create the most intuitive user experience possible," said Snapshot, co-founder of Glue Network. "We looked at various data providers and felt that Messari offers the best, most useful data to support the needs of our future users."

The Glue Hub will also feature Messari's highly respected token reports within its platform, linking users directly to Messari for the latest token reporting.

The Messari integration aligns with Glue Network's mission to make decentralized finance accessible to all users. By incorporating Messari's crypto market data into the Glue Hub, Glue Network simplifies complex blockchain ecosystem information for both novice and experienced users. The integration provides users with comprehensive market data, token categorization, and access to in-depth reports, all within a single platform. This approach aims to reduce barriers to entry in the crypto space and provide users with the tools needed to make informed decisions.

The rollout of these Messari-powered features within the Glue Hub is expected to go live in September, marking a significant milestone in Glue's development roadmap.

About Glue

Glue is a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all by providing users with the simplicity and convenience of a centralized exchange on-chain. With a focus on security, flexibility, and ease of use, Glue integrates a Layer 1 blockchain, three interconnected Layer 2 solutions (Finance, Gaming, and Payments), the Glue application Hub, and an innovative service layer, all behind a user-friendly front end. Founded by an experienced team of blockchain and security veterans, Glue aims to serve crypto natives, mainstream consumers, and financial institutions. The ecosystem includes essential DeFi applications and is designed to allow third-party providers to offer a wide range of crypto and non-crypto (taxes, insurance, etc) services.

Join Glue's digital community on Telegram and Twitter. For more information, visit https://glue.net/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903602605/en/

Contacts:

Breanne Fritcher

glue@wachsman.com