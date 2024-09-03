Anzeige
03.09.2024 15:12 Uhr
Momentum ITSMA announces appointment of new Chief Consulting Officer after record year for key client growth

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA, a leading growth consultancy and pioneer of Account-Based Marketing (ABM), announces its appointment of Chief Consulting Officer Meta Karagianni, following on from a standout year of double-digit growth from its own strategic clients.

Meta Karagianni, Chief Consulting Officer

The firm's account-based consulting, research, content, and learning services have become integral for companies seeking to outperform the market by winning, retaining, and growing high-value accounts. Momentum ITSMA's reputation as a trusted partner is built on its unparalleled expertise in designing, enabling, and implementing high-performing marketing strategies and ABM programs.

Karagianni joins the firm with over 20 years of experience in marketing and strategy, having most recently led the CMO Advisory Service at Forrester. Prior to its acquisition by Forrester, Karagianni was a key member of the leadership team at SiriusDecisions, overseeing the B2B Services and Analyst teams, prior to which she held senior leadership positions at the Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner).

This appointment further solidifies the firm's position as the preferred partner for marketing leaders seeking to drive profitable growth by embedding client-centric strategies across marketing and optimizing Account-Based Marketing programs.

"Having been involved in driving B2B best practices and capabilities around client-centric strategies to drive sustainable growth, I've witnessed their transformative impact on wider marketing practices. How organizations engage with accounts will be a defining factor in their future success. I'm excited to join Momentum ITSMA and contribute to support clients drive success."

As Chief Consulting Officer at Momentum ISTMA, Karagianni will oversee the firm's Marketing advisory services and global consulting engagements with global clients, and partner with Alisha Lyndon to lead the firms Marketing Leadership Advisory Board.

Alisha Lyndon, CEO of Momentum ITSMA added, "Organizations must shift towards treating accounts as strategic partners. Our research tells us 45% of enterprise accounts are leaving their current providers in search of new and innovative ideas, so to win in this market organizations need to connect with their accounts on a new level. Marketing can no longer view accounts merely as transactions."

Today, the firm partners with over 100 clients, delivering marketing leadership advisory services and consulting to embed Account-Based Marketing principles across marketing and develop organization-wide client-centric capabilities. Its generative AI solutions are also driving significant innovation for clients across existing ABM programs.

About Momentum ITSMA

Momentum ITSMA is a growth consultancy that enables global organizations to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining their most valuable client relationships.

Our services - spanning consulting, research, learning, thought leadership, and content - help companies deepen relationships, build reputation, and grow revenue.

We pioneered Account-Based Marketing and our ongoing innovation ensures our clients outperform their competitors.

Find out more at momentumitsma.com

Contact: Luisa Jones, luisa.jones@momentumitsma.com, +44 (0)203 858 0808

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494921/Meta_Karagianni.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494967/Momentum_ITSMA_Logo.jpg

Momentum ITSMALogo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/momentum-itsma-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-consulting-officer-after-record-year-for-key-client-growth-302236723.html

