Buona Nota Books, LLC: 'Unity & Hope' Seeks Change in a Divided World

Written & Performed by Lisa Mouhibian, Visual Art by Doron Gazit, Video by Daniel Kantor

LOS ANGELES, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Award winning"Unity & Hope"(named Best Social Video (Silver) in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards) is produced by Buona Nota Books, LLC.





Unity & Hope

People on a hill





In the wake of immense loss, "Unity & Hope" emerges as a beacon of artistic expression, honoring those who have left an indelible mark on our world. This compelling spoken word video weaves together the profound poetry of Lisa Mouhibian, the captivating visual artistry of Doron Gazit, and the evocative videography of Daniel Kantor. Mouhibian's poignant words resonate deeply, evoking emotions and stirring the soul. Her performance brings the poetic verses to life with raw intensity and heartfelt conviction. Gazit's haunting visual art serves as a perfect backdrop, immersing viewers in the beauty and serenity of windswept wheat fields under the golden embrace of the Israeli sun.

"I wrote this poem to commemorate all those lost. And it symbolizes the strength that we hold in our unity. We are so honored to be a Telly Award Winner and grateful to be able to bring this message to the world and share it via a larger platform." -Lisa Mouhibian

As the spoken word and visual art intertwine, "Unity & Hope" transcends its medium, becoming an immersive experience that encapsulates the essence of remembrance and resilience. Through this captivating artistic collaboration, Mouhibian, Gazit, and Kantor pay homage to those lost while offering a glimmer of hope and unity in the face of adversity.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH "UNITY & HOPE"

About:

Lisa Mouhibian: In the vibrant arts scene of Los Angeles, Lisa Mouhibian shines as a multi-talented poet, writer, and creative force. This award-winning artist weaves magic with her words, captivating audiences across diverse platforms. From museums and galleries in the United States and Israel to the renowned L.A. Art Show, Lisa's poetry and artistic expressions have left an indelible mark. Her work transcends boundaries, gracing both the digital and print realm. You can find her on Instagram (@lisamouhibian) and YouTube (@lisamouhibian).

Doron Gazit is a visual artist and activist residing in Israel. He is known for his environmental art installations and "Sculpting the Wind" and "Visualizing the Invisible" interactive art installations. His visual art has been exhibited worldwide and he has designed installations for The White House; the Olympics; and The Super Bowl to name a few. Learn more about Doron Gazit here: https://dorongazit.com

Daniel Kantor is a talented video content creator residing in Israel.

Buona Nota Books, LLC. Is dedicated to bringing new and fresh voices and content to the forefront. It specifically seeks to honor our "unsung heroes" and bring light and attention to those voices and issues that have been marginalized or overlooked.

For media inquiries, please contact Buona Nota Books, LLC: press@buonanotabooks.com or call 213.598.4300.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, TelevisaUnivison and more.

More information can be found on The Telly Awards atthe Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press.

Buona Nota Books, LLC

Phone: +12135984300

Website: https://www.buonanotabooks.com

Email: info@buonanotabooks

Contact Information

Arman Mouhibian

Media Relations

press@buonanotabooks.com

310.963.5843

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2h57YAzQwY

SOURCE: Buona Nota Books, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.