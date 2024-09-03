U & I Financial Corp. : UniBank Names Robert Disotell Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company (the "Company") of UniBank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Bank has selected Robert Disotell as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Credit Officer (CCO), and JJ Kim as EVP and Chief Banking Officer, both effective September 1, 2024.

Disotell has 21 years of experience as a Chief Credit/Lending Officer in Washington and California. Most recently, Disotell served as Chief Lending Officer for California Coast Credit Union in San Diego, California from 2012 to 2021. Previously Disotell served as a CCO from 2000 to 2012 and prior to that, EVP of Lending, for Snohomish County's then-largest local bank, Everett-based Cascade Bank. In all, Disotell worked 35 years in the Puget Sound market.

Stephanie Yoon, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, said "UniBank is extremely pleased to bring Robert Disotell onto our executive team. Robert has both deep experience in credit quality and broad knowledge of UniBank's primary markets that make him uniquely suited to strengthen UniBank's leadership and service to our community."

Disotell said, "I'm excited to be back where I spent 35 years of my career assisting customers and small businesses fulfill their financial goals. UniBank provides a unique opportunity for me to leverage my experience to help UniBank augment its lending operations."

The Bank also announced the appointment of JJ Kim as EVP and Chief Banking Officer overseeing branch network and loan originations.

Kim has 23 years of experience in Puget Sound banking markets, including as Senior Vice President and Regional Director for GBC International, overseeing development of the bank's Pacific Northwest branches; First Vice President of Bank of Hope, overseeing operations for its Washington branches, commercial lending, and SBA loan production; and Senior Vice President of Puget Sound-based Heritage Bank.

