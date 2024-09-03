Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2024 15:58 Uhr
67 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Duearity AB TO2

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from September 4, 2024. 



Security name: Duearity AB TO2
-------------------------------
Short name:   DEAR TO2    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022421004  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  354633     
-------------------------------





Terms: The subscription price for the subscription of shares with the support 
     of the warrants shall be set at an amount corresponding to 70 percent 
     of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the
     period from and including September 23, 2024 to and including September
     27, 2024, but no more than SEK 0.06. Furthermore, the subscription   
     price cannot fall below the higher of SEK 0.01 and the share's quota  
     value.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for             
    1 new share in Duearity AB                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 30, 2024 - October 11, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 9, 2024                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
