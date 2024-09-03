Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Duearity AB TO2

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 4, 2024. Security name: Duearity AB TO2 ------------------------------- Short name: DEAR TO2 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022421004 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 354633 ------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for the subscription of shares with the support of the warrants shall be set at an amount corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period from and including September 23, 2024 to and including September 27, 2024, but no more than SEK 0.06. Furthermore, the subscription price cannot fall below the higher of SEK 0.01 and the share's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Duearity AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 30, 2024 - October 11, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 9, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.