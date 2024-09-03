Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity warrant for trading, Duearity AB TO3

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity warrant will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 4, 2024. Security name: Duearity AB TO3 ------------------------------- Short name: DEAR TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022421012 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 354633 ------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for the subscription of shares with the support of the warrants shall be set at an amount corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period from and including February 24, 2025 to and including February 28, 2025, but no more than SEK 0.08. Furthermore, the subscription price cannot fall below the higher of SEK 0.01 and the share's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Duearity AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 3, 2025 - March 14, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 12, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.