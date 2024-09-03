Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DS
Frankfurt
03.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,008
-82,47 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUEARITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUEARITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity warrant for trading, Duearity AB TO3

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity warrant will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from September 4, 2024. 

Security name: Duearity AB TO3
-------------------------------
Short name:   DEAR TO3    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022421012  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  354633     
-------------------------------

Terms: The subscription price for the subscription of shares with the support 
     of the warrants shall be set at an amount corresponding to 70 percent 
     of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the
     period from and including February 24, 2025 to and including February 
     28, 2025, but no more than SEK 0.08. Furthermore, the subscription   
     price cannot fall below the higher of SEK 0.01 and the share's quota  
     value.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Duearity AB.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 3, 2025 - March 14, 2025                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 12, 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
