Liberty Tax Joins IRS Coalition Against Scams and Schemes Threats

HURST, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Liberty Tax, one of the nation's leading tax preparation service providers, is proud to announce its active participation in the newly established Coalition Against Scam and Scheme Threats (CASST). This significant collaboration underscores Liberty Tax's unwavering commitment to safeguarding taxpayers and ensuring the integrity of the American tax system.

The formation of the coalition in December 2023, under the leadership of IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, marked a critical response to the increasing threats posed by scams and schemes targeting taxpayers. Liberty Tax was invited to join this crucial initiative, recognizing the company's steadfast dedication to compliance with federal and state tax laws and its leadership in promoting ethical tax practices.

Over the past eight months, Liberty Tax's executive team has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction and outcomes of the Task Force. David Dulaney, Senior Vice President of Compliance and Enterprise Support at Liberty Tax, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

"We are honored to join forces with the IRS, state tax authorities, and our industry partners in this vital effort to combat scams and schemes that jeopardize the financial well-being of taxpayers and the integrity of our tax system. Compliance with tax laws and preventing fraudulent activities are core to our mission at Liberty Tax, and we are committed to contributing our expertise and resources to this initiative."

David Dulaney, a seasoned tax attorney and a Veteran of the United States Army, has been instrumental in this effort, serving on the Executive Committee that shaped the recommendations submitted to the IRS Commissioner in June 2024. These recommendations now form the foundation of CASST's strategies to protect taxpayers.

Liberty Tax's involvement has also been significantly bolstered by two other key executives:

Jessie Seaman, Vice President of Tax Support, is a tax attorney and Enrolled Agent who served on the Task Force's sub-committee for communication. Her efforts have focused on expanding outreach and education about emerging scams, ensuring taxpayers are informed and vigilant against fraudulent schemes.

Jim Swartzbaugh, Vice President of Compliance, is a licensed CPA who contributed to the Task Force's sub-committee for data analysis. His work involved collaborating with other experts to develop new methods for identifying potentially fraudulent tax returns at the point of filing.

Strengthening the Tax Ecosystem

The establishment of CASST represents a critical evolution in the ongoing battle against tax fraud. Modeled after the successful Security Summit, CASST brings together federal and state tax agencies, tax software and financial companies, and national tax professional organizations in a united front to protect taxpayers. The coalition's three-pronged approach will expand education about scams, enhance fraud detection, and implement infrastructure improvements that will safeguard taxpayers and tax systems.

Liberty Tax's participation in CASST reflects the company's deep-seated values of integrity, compliance, and taxpayer protection. David Dulaney reiterated, "At Liberty Tax, we take our responsibility to protect our clients and the broader taxpayer community very seriously. Our involvement in CASST is a natural extension of our commitment to preventing reckless, false, or fraudulent returns from infecting our tax ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our work with the IRS and our industry partners to ensure a secure filing experience for all taxpayers."

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

