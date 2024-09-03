Harney Capital Launches to Provide Capital and M&A Solutions to the Middle Market

Investment banking firm created to provide tailored services for private and closely held businesses

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Harney Capital, a newly formed national boutique investment banking firm, proudly announces its launch to provide comprehensive capital and M&A solutions designed for private and closely held middle market companies.

Eric Welchko, President, Harney Capital

Harney Capital is a collaboration inspired by the leaders at Harney Partners, a corporate advisory firm with a 30-year track record, along with 20-year investment banking veteran Eric Welchko, who will lead the new firm. While Harney Capital and Harney Partners will operate independently, they will maintain a strategic affiliation to enable shared advisory services and expertise.

"We are thrilled to fill a critical need for middle market companies that are navigating the complex capital market landscape and provide them access to services typically reserved for much larger companies," said Eric Welchko, President of Harney Capital. "Our strategic affiliation with Harney Partners enables us to provide our clients with seasoned veterans who have spent their careers solving complex corporate finance problems with world-class solutions."

Harney Capital specializes in mergers and acquisitions, raising debt or equity capital, and providing strategic options to owners of privately held companies. Through their strategic affiliation with Harney Partners, the firm will also provide strategic advisory, turnaround, and restructuring for companies facing unique or distressed situations.

"Harney Capital is a natural progression to further extend Harney Partners' existing transaction advisory services," said Jim Harney, President of Harney Partners. "Eric and his team have access to a vast network of buyers, investors, and capital providers to support exit and succession plans, fund growth, or simply buy more runway time, which will be a huge benefit to many of our clients."

"I've worked closely with the team at Harney Partners for 10 years and have witnessed their acumen in dealing with privately held companies and securing confidence from sophisticated institutional capital providers, including banks, commercial finance, and private equity firms," said Welchko.

Harney Capital currently has offices in Chicago and Dallas.

About Harney Capital:

Harney Capital is a boutique investment banking firm that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, raising debt or equity capital, and providing strategic options to owners of privately held middle market companies. A strategic affiliate of Harney Partners, the firm has extended access to comprehensive operational expertise beyond traditional investment banking.

About Harney Partners:

Harney Partners is a national corporate advisory firm that provides a variety of solutions for middle-market companies and their stakeholders facing complex financial and operational challenges. The firm specializes in?restructuring consulting services,?turnaround advisory (both bankruptcy and out-of-court), fiduciary services, transaction advisory, operational improvements, interim management and forensic/litigation services.

