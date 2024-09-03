Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2025 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live U.S. & International Tour with all-New Theme: Glow-N-Fire

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming in 2025.
Following the success of Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is thrilled to announce its new theme for 2025: Glow-N-Fire. This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans worldwide!
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new Skelesaurus, the giant that unleashes his fossil fury.
"We are thrilled to bring Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire to life in 2025," said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "Following the success of Glow Party, fans will get to experience exciting new effects and stunts in this exhilarating show. We're looking forward to welcoming families to the show and bringing a new experience to fans."
"After such a successful run with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, we're excited to continue to grow the live show experience with the all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire" said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "Glow-N-Fire will add new excitement for fans and families all across the world."
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire 2025 tour dates are as follows, with more dates to be announced. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.
U.S. TOUR DATES
EVENT DATES
CITY
VENUE
January 11-12, 2025
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
January 18-19, 2025
Uniondale, NY
Nassau Coliseum
January 18-19, 2025
Austin, TX
Moody Center
January 24-26, 2025
Trenton, NJ
CUREInsurance Arena
January 25-26, 2025
Hoffman Estates, IL
NOW Arena
February 1-2, 2025
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum
February 15-16, 2025
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
February 15-16, 2025
Highland Heights, KY
Truist Arena
February 21-23, 2025
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
Feb 28-March 2, 2025
Rockford, IL
BMO Harris Bank Center
March 8-9, 2025
Laredo, TX
Sames Auto Arena
March 15-16, 2025
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
April 5-6, 2025
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
April 26-27, 2025
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
May 3-4, 2025
Kissimmee, FL
Silver Spurs Arena
May 17-18, 2025
Reading, PA
Santander Arena
INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES
EVENT DATES
CITY
VENUE
January 11-12, 2025
London, England
The O2
January 18-19, 2025
Manchester, England
AO Arena
January 25-26, 2025
Liverpool, England
M&S Bank Arena
March 15-16, 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena
March 22-23, 2025
Herning, Denmark
Jyske Bank Boxen
April 5-6, 2025
Birmingham, England
Utilita Arena Birmingham
April 12-13, 2025
Glasgow, Scotland
OVO Hydro
April 19-20, 2025
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Rotterdam Ahoy
August 2-3, 2025
Adelaide, Australia
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
August 9-10, 2025
Melbourne, Australia
Rod Laver Arena
August 16-17, 2025
Sydney, Australia
Qudos Bank Arena
August 23-24, 2025
Brisbane, Australia
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
*More dates to be announced
**Dates subject to change
Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the arena floor where they can get up close and see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Power Smashers Pre-Show Party ticket includes an autograph card, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Powers Smashers Pre-Show Party attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.
The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Official Souvenir Merchandise Bundle and receive exclusive access into the Power Smashers Pre-Show Party! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.
Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
####
About Family Entertainment Live
Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.
About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Cassie (Zebisch) Schienle, CMZPR
cassie@cmzpr.com
(213)447-2254
SOURCE: Family Entertainment Holdings
View the original press release on accesswire.com