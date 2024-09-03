Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851704 | ISIN: US5770811025 | Ticker-Symbol: MTT
Tradegate
03.09.24
15:51 Uhr
17,205 Euro
+0,050
+0,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,01017,14016:32
17,01517,13516:32
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2025 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live U.S. & International Tour with all-New Theme: Glow-N-Fire

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming in 2025.

Following the success of Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is thrilled to announce its new theme for 2025: Glow-N-Fire. This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans worldwide!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new Skelesaurus, the giant that unleashes his fossil fury.

"We are thrilled to bring Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire to life in 2025," said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "Following the success of Glow Party, fans will get to experience exciting new effects and stunts in this exhilarating show. We're looking forward to welcoming families to the show and bringing a new experience to fans."

"After such a successful run with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, we're excited to continue to grow the live show experience with the all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire" said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "Glow-N-Fire will add new excitement for fans and families all across the world."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire 2025 tour dates are as follows, with more dates to be announced. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.

U.S. TOUR DATES

EVENT DATES

CITY

VENUE

January 11-12, 2025

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

January 18-19, 2025

Uniondale, NY

Nassau Coliseum

January 18-19, 2025

Austin, TX

Moody Center

January 24-26, 2025

Trenton, NJ

CUREInsurance Arena

January 25-26, 2025

Hoffman Estates, IL

NOW Arena

February 1-2, 2025

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

February 15-16, 2025

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

February 15-16, 2025

Highland Heights, KY

Truist Arena

February 21-23, 2025

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Feb 28-March 2, 2025

Rockford, IL

BMO Harris Bank Center

March 8-9, 2025

Laredo, TX

Sames Auto Arena

March 15-16, 2025

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

April 5-6, 2025

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

April 26-27, 2025

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

May 3-4, 2025

Kissimmee, FL

Silver Spurs Arena

May 17-18, 2025

Reading, PA

Santander Arena

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

EVENT DATES

CITY

VENUE

January 11-12, 2025

London, England

The O2

January 18-19, 2025

Manchester, England

AO Arena

January 25-26, 2025

Liverpool, England

M&S Bank Arena

March 15-16, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

March 22-23, 2025

Herning, Denmark

Jyske Bank Boxen

April 5-6, 2025

Birmingham, England

Utilita Arena Birmingham

April 12-13, 2025

Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro

April 19-20, 2025

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam Ahoy

August 2-3, 2025

Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

August 9-10, 2025

Melbourne, Australia

Rod Laver Arena

August 16-17, 2025

Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena

August 23-24, 2025

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

*More dates to be announced

**Dates subject to change

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the arena floor where they can get up close and see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Power Smashers Pre-Show Party ticket includes an autograph card, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Powers Smashers Pre-Show Party attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Official Souvenir Merchandise Bundle and receive exclusive access into the Power Smashers Pre-Show Party! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

####

About Family Entertainment Live

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie (Zebisch) Schienle, CMZPR
cassie@cmzpr.com
(213)447-2254

SOURCE: Family Entertainment Holdings



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.