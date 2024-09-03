Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2025 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live U.S. & International Tour with all-New Theme: Glow-N-Fire

Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming in 2025.

Following the success of Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is thrilled to announce its new theme for 2025: Glow-N-Fire. This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans worldwide!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new Skelesaurus, the giant that unleashes his fossil fury.

"We are thrilled to bring Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire to life in 2025," said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "Following the success of Glow Party, fans will get to experience exciting new effects and stunts in this exhilarating show. We're looking forward to welcoming families to the show and bringing a new experience to fans."

"After such a successful run with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, we're excited to continue to grow the live show experience with the all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire" said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "Glow-N-Fire will add new excitement for fans and families all across the world."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire 2025 tour dates are as follows, with more dates to be announced. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.

U.S. TOUR DATES EVENT DATES CITY VENUE January 11-12, 2025 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena January 18-19, 2025 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum January 18-19, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center January 24-26, 2025 Trenton, NJ CUREInsurance Arena January 25-26, 2025 Hoffman Estates, IL NOW Arena February 1-2, 2025 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum February 15-16, 2025 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center February 15-16, 2025 Highland Heights, KY Truist Arena February 21-23, 2025 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Feb 28-March 2, 2025 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center March 8-9, 2025 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena March 15-16, 2025 Tulsa, OK BOK Center April 5-6, 2025 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center April 26-27, 2025 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena May 3-4, 2025 Kissimmee, FL Silver Spurs Arena May 17-18, 2025 Reading, PA Santander Arena INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES EVENT DATES CITY VENUE January 11-12, 2025 London, England The O2 January 18-19, 2025 Manchester, England AO Arena January 25-26, 2025 Liverpool, England M&S Bank Arena March 15-16, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena March 22-23, 2025 Herning, Denmark Jyske Bank Boxen April 5-6, 2025 Birmingham, England Utilita Arena Birmingham April 12-13, 2025 Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro April 19-20, 2025 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotterdam Ahoy August 2-3, 2025 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre August 9-10, 2025 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena August 16-17, 2025 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena August 23-24, 2025 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Entertainment Centre

*More dates to be announced

**Dates subject to change

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the arena floor where they can get up close and see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Power Smashers Pre-Show Party ticket includes an autograph card, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Powers Smashers Pre-Show Party attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Official Souvenir Merchandise Bundle and receive exclusive access into the Power Smashers Pre-Show Party! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

About Family Entertainment Live

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

