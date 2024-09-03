Hygreen Energy Announces Expansion Plans in Europe including Electrolyzer Production Factory, High Efficiency Electrolyzer R&D, and Hydrogen Generation Plants in Spain

Hygreen Energy ("Hygreen" or "the Company"), a leading global electrolyzer manufacturer and hydrogen technology developer, is set to significantly increase its presence in Europe, including plans to establish a electrolyzer manufacturing facility, launch a technology development program, and build green hydrogen production plants in Spain.

These plans will greatly increase Hygreen Energy's scale, efficiency and competitiveness of its electrolyzer products sold to the European market, and reinforces the Company's strategy to grow across international markets and solidify its repositioning as a global player in hydrogen. The expansion plans announced today include:

A New Electrolyzer Production Factory Located in Malaga, Hygreen Energy plans for the new facility to initially focus on production of its 5-Megawatt electrolyzers that comply with European compliance standards, with production capacity up to 5GW, scaled according to demand in Europe. An R&D Program for High Efficiency Electrolyzer Advancement Hygreen Energy will create a research and development program dedicated to advancing electrolyzer technologies, plus an alkaline 10-Megawatt testing platform. Green Hydrogen Generation Projects Hygreen Energy plans to build large-scale green hydrogen production plants with strategic partners, up to 1.12 GW, in Huelva in the Andalucia region of Spain.

Together, the Company estimates these projects will attract and infuse over 2 billion Euros in capital and resources that will benefit both the region and the overall hydrogen economy.

These projects go above-and-beyond Hygreen Energy's recent announcements in the region, including separate agreements with Coxabengoa, Voltan and Kemtecnia, all of which are designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem for Hygreen Energy's electrolyzer customers, project developers and EPC providers.

While many countries across the European Union have announced strong policies for clean energy and targets for green hydrogen, Spain is expected to be a leading player in the region. The country is targeting to build 11 GW in electrolyzer capacity by 2030, and many reports suggest Spain will greatly surpass the goal. Within Spain, the southern region of Andalusia is positioning itself as a green hydrogen leader with its significant wind and solar power potential.

Benny Wang, CEO at Hygreen Energy, highlighted how these initiatives will create a growth platform in Europe for Hygreen Energy, and how this will ultimately benefit its customers: "By establishing an electrolyzer factory, launching an R&D program, and developing green hydrogen plants, Hygreen Energy will be well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning hydrogen market in Europe, offering electrolyzer solutions that are precisely primed for Europe and tailored to our customers' project performance and delivery needs."

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, accompanied by a Spanish delegation from Andalusia, met with Hygreen Energy's leadership team on August 28th, 2024 on his first day of visit to Beijing, to discuss the Company's planned projects and the potential economic impact that will be generated. During the same visit, President Moreno and the accompanying delegation also witnessed the signing of the agreement between Hygreen Energy and Coxabengoa.

