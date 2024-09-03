Ashland, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - The Enbridge Line 5 Wisconsin Segment Relocation Project has garnered overwhelming support from across the Midwest during the recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public comment period. With facilitation by Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance (EEIA), nearly 2,000 voices from labor unions, small businesses, agricultural groups, and local communities rallied behind the project, reflecting the essential role Line 5 plays in the region.





"The Army Corps' public hearings and open comment period clearly illustrated the broad support for this critical infrastructure project," said Toby Mack, President of EEIA's Wisconsin chapter. "Without Line 5, energy prices would skyrocket, and propane supplies would dwindle. This relocation project ensures that communities, businesses, and farms throughout the region will continue to have access to reliable and affordable energy."

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has undertaken an extensive review of the project, engaging with various stakeholders, including Native American Tribes, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and numerous other state and federal organizations. With the public comment period concluded, we anticipate the Corps will finalize its review and approve the necessary permits."

"The relocation project has been under rigorous review for over four years. It has been thoroughly vetted, and the time to move forward is here," said Mack. "The benefits are clear, and this widespread support highlights that keeping Line 5 operational is crucial for the region's future."

About EEIA-WI

The Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance (EEIA) represents the businesses and people who provide construction, equipment, materials and services to build the infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable energy to Americans. EEIA Wisconsin is a state chapter focused on advancing energy policies and projects that benefit Wisconsin workers, families, communities, businesses, and our economy. To learn more please visit eeia-wi.org.

