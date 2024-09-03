Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - CBTS today announced the launch of a new offering encompassing advanced generative AI professional services capable of redefining enterprise workplace dynamics and accelerating the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365.

The solution capitalizes on CBTS' AI Accelerator services, a suite of offerings that securely integrates corporate information with generative AI's conversational intelligence to forge a new era of business operations.

CBTS' AI Accelerator services deliver seamless, easy-to-deploy generative AI solutions that harness the power of Copilot for Microsoft 365 as well as other solutions, such as Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure AI.

"Microsoft is a leader in Enterprise AI Adoption, and Copilot for Microsoft 365 enables organizations to improve customer experience, optimize workflows and business processes, and scale content and communication strategies with speed and quality, said Jeff Lackey, President and CEO, CBTS. "CBTS is committed to delivering innovative and impactful Microsoft solutions that empower our clients to achieve the promise of what generative AI can deliver."

CBTS offers a full range of AI Accelerator professional services for adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365, including:

Readiness Workshop - Evaluate business goals, determine security and data access policies, identify high-value use cases and user profiles.

Readiness Assessment - Outline data protection protocols, structure data efficiently, establish productivity baselines, conduct in-depth security, application and other readiness assessments, provide AI readiness gap analysis, propose further actions.

Readiness Remediation - Safeguard against excessive access to data, regulate user privileges, reduce device vulnerabilities, oversee AI app usage, deliver remediation reports, suggest subsequent steps.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 Deployment - Manage user licenses and costs, implement adoption and organizational change strategies, offer user training, develop proof-of-concept projects, provide long-term strategic advice.

Enterprise Integrated Custom Copilots - Utilize the robust capabilities of Microsoft Copilot Studio and the Microsoft Power Platform, along with Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI, to build generative AI apps. These apps will harness natural language processing to interact with enterprise data to enhance and accelerate business processes.

For successful adoption of AI into enterprise environments, stringent data security and resilience protocols must be upheld consistently across the board. CBTS' AI Accelerator professional services are designed to incorporate data protection, privacy, governance, and adherence to leading industry benchmarks.

"Copilot for Microsoft 365 enables companies to promptly leverage generative AI for business transformation, employee engagement, and enhancing customer value," said Jim Lee, Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions & Sales at Microsoft. "By combining CBTS' industry expertise with Microsoft's Copilot capabilities, including those for Microsoft 365 and analytics, we will promote AI success and innovation in the enterprise market."

CBTS's team of industry experts are committed to excellence when implementing and managing complex Microsoft environments. As a certified Microsoft Solution Partner for Data and AI, CBTS is dedicated to helping customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions. In addition, CBTS maintains four other Microsoft Solution Partner designations including Security as well as the most recently announced Microsoft Azure specialization.

As a Microsoft partner for over 18 years, CBTS' certified professionals have enabled global clients to succeed with comprehensive Microsoft strategies. For additional details on CBTS' AI Accelerator offerings regarding Copilot for Microsoft 365 assessment, deployment, and security solutions please visit here.





About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com. Follow CBTS: LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook

