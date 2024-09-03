Dedham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - AliMed, Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical supply manufacturer and distributor, has been awarded a contract for its radiation protection products with Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Effective Sept. 1, 2024, the contract enables Vizient members to benefit from special pricing and pre-negotiated terms.

"We are thrilled to receive this contract with Vizient," said Adam Epstein, CEO of AliMed. "This new agreement reflects our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with timely access to high-quality radiation protection solutions that enhance clinician safety while improving operational efficiencies and supporting outcomes-driven care."

AliMed's contract covers an extensive range of radiation protection products, featuring off-the-shelf Grab 'n Go Aprons with same-day shipping and fully customizable Perfect Fit Aprons with tailored sizing and personalization options. Additional contract items include thyroid shields, radiation attenuation gloves, protective eyewear, imaging positioners, and other essential accessories designed to reduce radiation exposure in surgical and imaging environments. The agreement also offers dedicated customer and field support for Vizient provider customers.

Vizient serves more than 65% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume.





About AliMed

AliMed, Inc. manufactures and distributes acute and post-acute medical products and devices. For over 50 years, AliMed has innovated to deliver flexible supply chain solutions with superior service and products focused on improving clinician safety and enabling caregivers to achieve positive patient experiences that drive better outcomes.

