Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA), a trailblazer in health and wellness, has opted to lease rather than purchase its inaugural medical clinic dedicated to treating Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients with Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT).

Following a recent poll on the X platform, ADIA Nutrition's voters overwhelmingly supported the decision to lease the first clinic location. The company's board of directors also agreed with this decision, and as a result, ADIA Nutrition has retained the services of a realtor in Winter Park, Florida, to find the ideal location to lease ADIA's first medical clinic.

ADIA Nutrition's goal is to lease a suitable location before the end of the fourth quarter of this year, with the aim of treating MS patients with aHSCT before the end of the first quarter of 2025. The company is working diligently to ensure that the clinic is fully operational and ready to provide high-quality care to patients in need.

In the meantime, Dr. Richard Birt, the author of the book "Every Day Miracles" "A Cure For MS". Who currently performs aHSCT as a trial for MS at Scripps in California, has offered to receive referrals for potential patients until ADIA's medical clinic is open. Interested patients should contact ADIA Nutrition directly for more information. "Dr. Birt is a renowned expert and "Father of aHSCT for MS." We are grateful to Dr. Birt for his willingness to receive our referrals." said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition.

ADIA Nutrition is committed to providing the highest quality care and treatment to MS patients, and the company is confident that its decision to lease the first clinic location will allow it to focus on delivering exceptional care while minimizing the complexities associated with owning a property.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221864

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.