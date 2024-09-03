Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Launches National Campaign Highlighting Z Modular Business

Z Modular Reduces Construction Timeline for Multifamily Housing

Zekelman, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in integrated real estate development, is helping to solve the housing crisis with its Z Modular business, a faster, better way to construct multifamily housing. Today, a national marketing campaign highlighting the benefits of Z Modular hits the airwaves and the internet to attract real estate investors who want faster development, desirable properties, and faster return on investment.

As demand for housing continues to grow, new construction isn't keeping up. Multifamily projects take an average of 25 months to complete utilizing traditional construction methods, and material costs have experienced a 19% average cost increase since 2020.

With Z Modular, site development and building construction proceed in parallel as modular units are built in strategically located factories using state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques. The results are accelerated timelines, higher quality construction, and cost control throughout the entire process.

"America is on the move and communities across the country are desperate for more multifamily housing," said Barry Zekelman, Executive Chairman and CEO. "Z Modular is a proven solution that is delivered through a fully integrated, self-development approach. The campaign highlights that our solution can be your solution, shortening your timeline and delivering a first-class multifamily development in as little as 12 months."

The campaign includes 15-, 30-, and 60-second commercials airing between September and December, as well as digital display and print advertisements. For more information, please visit www.z-modular.com.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com

