Portable Projector Market worth $2.1 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable projector market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion in 2029 from USD 1.7 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 4.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Key factors propelling the market growth include the rapid technological advancements and increased demand in educational and business sectors. Moreover, the increase in demand in entertainment sector mainly due to the expansion of the gaming industry and consumer electronics are expected to create significant opportunities for the portable projector market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196

Browse in-depth TOC on "Portable Projector Market"

101 - Tables

80 - Figures

270 - Pages

Portable Projector Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Dimension, Resolution, Lumen, Projected Image Size , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited Upgradeability Key Market Opportunities Reduction of average selling price of portable projectors Key Market Drivers Digital transformation in education sector



DLP Technology to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

DLP Technology is poised to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR) in portable projector market. DLP technology offers high contrast ratio, compact size and portability, superior color accuracy and durability compared with other technologies. DLP technology enables portable projectors to achieve high brightness. This makes DLP portable projectors suitable for a wide range of applications, from business presentations, home entertainment, healthcare and medical & education. The combination of these factors has helped to boost the popularity of DLP projectors in the portable projector market, allowing them to grow at a higher CAGR.

3D segment to grow at a significant CAGR rate during the forecast period.

3D is expected to hold a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to their ability to create immersive and engaging viewing experiences, advancements in 3D technology and increasing availability of 3D content. The increasing adoption of 3D projection in presentations, gaming and education further boosts the growth of the market. These factors combined are contributing to the rising popularity of 3D portable projectors, giving them greater market potential in the future.

In projected image size below 50 inches to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

In projected image size <50 inches is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. These small projectors are ideal for personal use, including home entertainment, gaming and presentations. Its portability makes it easy for users to install it in various environments including small rooms, outdoor settings, and during travel. As consumers demand simpler and more convenient entertainment solutions, the demand for portable projectors with an image size under 50 inches will grow, further solidifying their position in the market.

In lumens, 500-3,000 lm is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Portable projectors with lumen range of 500-3000 lm are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. This range provides a balance between brightness and portability, making it suitable for a wide variety of applications like home entertainment, business presentations, classrooms, gaming, small conference rooms and outdoor viewing.

HD & FHD resolution to hold the highest market share in 2024 for portable projector market

The HD and FHD resolution segments are anticipated to hold the highest market share in the portable projector market in 2024. This is due to their ability to deliver exceptional image quality and meet the evolving demands of consumers. The widespread availability of HD & FHD content, sufficient image quality, compatibility and competitive pricing of these projectors also makes them the most popular choices for consumers seeking a balance of quality and affordability.

Educational applications are expected to grow at a significant CAGR rate during the forecast period.

The educational applications are projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the portable projector market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital technologies in educational sector for enhanced teaching and learning experiences is driving the market growth. Moreover the educational policies taken by government bodies, funding programs, grants and subsidies encourages educational institutions to further adopt latest digital technologies. This growing emphasis on innovative teaching methods and the need for versatile educational tools position the portable projector market for substantial growth within the education sector.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=196

North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

It is anticipated that North America will retain a major market share of the portable projector industry during the forecast period. This is largely due to the region's strong consumer electronics market, coupled with a high adoption rate of innovative technologies. The highly developed technology infrastructure in North America is also driving the market growth. The government emphasis for digitalization in educational sector, high disposable income and presence of major projector manufactures in the region further solidifies the market.

Major companies operating in this portable projector companies include Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics. (South Korea), Eastman Kodak Company. (US), and ViewSonic Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=196

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD, LCoS), Light Source (Laser, Metal Halide, Hybrid, LED), Brightness, Resolution, Application (Cinema, Education, Business, Events & Large Venues, Home Theater & Gaming) and Region - Global Forecast 2024

Laser Projection Market by Product Type (Laser Projector and CAD Laser Projection System), Illumination Type (Laser Phosphor, Hybrid, RGB Laser, Laser Diode), Vertical (Enterprise, Public Places, Cinema, Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DLP Projector Market by Light Source (Lamp, LED, and Laser), Chip Model, by Brightness, Throw Distance (Normal Throw, Short Throw, and Ultra-short Throw), Application, and by Geography (The Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2020

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Aerospace & Defense), Product Type (Head-mounted, eyewear), Component, Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Interactive Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD), Projection Distance (Ultra short throw, short throw, and standard throw), Dimension (2D, and 3D), Application (Education, Corporate, and Government), Resolution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pico-projector-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pico-projectors.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portable-projector-market-worth-2-1-billion-in-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302236425.html