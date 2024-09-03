Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival Concludes, Attracting Over 600,000 Participants with Vibrant Urban Activities

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowds joined in a heartfelt sing-along at the "Sunset Concert," bringing Xiaohongshu's second annual Street Life Festival in Shanghai to a memorable close. Organized by China's leading lifestyle platform, Xiaohongshu, this immersive festival, running from August 23rd to September 1st, celebrated the vibrant essence and joys of urban life.

The festival featured the debut of the giant art installation "Duck on the Street" along Shanghai's Huangpu River, accompanied by three outdoor concerts, a bustling marketplace with over 100 stalls, and five themed street routes. On "Glowing Street," pedestrians marveled at art and poetry by Xiaohongshu users, creatively displayed on T-shirts and socks hanging from drying racks lining historic Shanghainese alleyways. Musicians delivered flash performances on a street known for its instrument stores, filling the air with melodies from violins to guzhengs.

On "Foodie Street," people lined up to sample new cafes and cuisines, collecting stamps and souvenirs in special "passports" as they explored. Over 200 events took place across Shanghai, showcasing the city's diverse, open, and creative urban culture.

The fun activities and joyful atmosphere attracted large numbers of residents, tourists, and Xiaohongshu users. The synergy between online and offline experiences brought increased foot traffic and sales for businesses. Nearly 3,000 Xiaohongshu creators participated in the 10-day event, with nearly 300,000 people signing up for activities via the Xiaohongshu app, and nearly 600,000 attending offline events. The themed street routes boosted sales for merchants, with weekday sales increasing by 20-30% on average, and some shops seeing up to a 50% increase on weekends.

"These businesses are not only active participants offline but also content creators within the Xiaohongshu online community," noted Professor Wang Yi from Beijing Technology and Business University. "They attract users online, then establish direct communication with fans and consumers offline, enhancing trust in their products." In his view, the seamless integration from online interaction to offline engagement and back to online sharing further encourages consumers to develop interest, and drive consumption long term.

The Street Life Festival is a tangible manifestation of the Xiaohongshu community in the offline world and a showcase of youth creativity. Organizers hope the festival will promote the flourishing development of youth culture, explore innovative consumption patterns, and bring broader and deeper value to the Xiaohongshu community, its users, the city, and society as a whole.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494976/Xiaohongshu_s_Street_Life_Festival.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiaohongshu-street-life-festival-concludes-attracting-over-600-000-participants-with-vibrant-urban-activities-302236805.html