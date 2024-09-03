Herdt Consulting, Inc. Appoints Jerry Short as New President

Continuing a legacy of excellence by helping to usher in a new era of modernization and transformation.

CHELSEA, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Herdt Consulting, Inc., (Herdt) a premier provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for the public and private sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Jerry Short as its new president. Short succeeds former president, Tom Hefty, and assumed responsibilities on September 1, 2024.

With over 34 years of experience in resolving complex problems and driving strategy and innovation in financial management, operations, and technology within the government sector, Short brings a wealth of Navy expertise to Herdt. Short's accomplishments include serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, where he successfully led the consolidation of four Commands off legacy finance systems to Navy ERP. This transformational initiative resulted in a cost savings amounting to $900 million. Additionally, Short served as Comptroller, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) where he led all strategic budgeting, accounting, audit, and financial management for over $40 billion in defense acquisition funds annually. During his tenure at NAVAIR, he also served as the acting Deputy Commander and Executive Director.

"We are honored to welcome Jerry Short as the new president of our organization," said Jim Herdt (MCPON, USN, Ret.) CEO of Herdt. "Jerry is an exemplary leader who puts people first, one of our core values. His deep understanding of the Navy's best business practices and his executive level technical expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our company into the future."

In addition to his proven track record of delivering impactful outcomes, Short's comprehensive experience as a Senior Executive Service (SES) member within the Navy solidifies his ability to guide Herdt in delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of government clients. This strengthens Herdt's core capabilities in, ERP, information systems development and integration, logistics support, program office support, financial management, and strategy development.

Short is now responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction and fostering innovation that will drive modern efficiency in government operations, including the adoption of using cutting-edge ERP solutions like SAP S/4HANA. His leadership will be key in driving the company's growth and expanding its footprint in the public sector.

About Herdt Consulting

Founded in 2002, Herdt Consulting, Inc. (Herdt) is a leading government contracting firm specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems development, implementation, sustainment, and migration; Information Systems Development and Integration; Logistics Support Services; and Program Office Support. Herdt's culture of service supports the U.S. Department of the Navy (NAVAIR, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, NAVWAR and ONR), the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Army to name a few. Their business process and software experts specialize in supporting customers that have hundreds of thousands of end-users. Public and private sector clients trust Herdt to help navigate their most complex business and organizational challenges.

# # #

Contact Information

Liz Gaither

Media Specialist

lgaither@throughline.com

202-309-0054

SOURCE: Herdt Consulting, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.