Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Herdt Consulting, Inc. Appoints Jerry Short as New President

Continuing a legacy of excellence by helping to usher in a new era of modernization and transformation.

CHELSEA, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Herdt Consulting, Inc., (Herdt) a premier provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for the public and private sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Jerry Short as its new president. Short succeeds former president, Tom Hefty, and assumed responsibilities on September 1, 2024.

With over 34 years of experience in resolving complex problems and driving strategy and innovation in financial management, operations, and technology within the government sector, Short brings a wealth of Navy expertise to Herdt. Short's accomplishments include serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, where he successfully led the consolidation of four Commands off legacy finance systems to Navy ERP. This transformational initiative resulted in a cost savings amounting to $900 million. Additionally, Short served as Comptroller, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) where he led all strategic budgeting, accounting, audit, and financial management for over $40 billion in defense acquisition funds annually. During his tenure at NAVAIR, he also served as the acting Deputy Commander and Executive Director.

"We are honored to welcome Jerry Short as the new president of our organization," said Jim Herdt (MCPON, USN, Ret.) CEO of Herdt. "Jerry is an exemplary leader who puts people first, one of our core values. His deep understanding of the Navy's best business practices and his executive level technical expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our company into the future."

In addition to his proven track record of delivering impactful outcomes, Short's comprehensive experience as a Senior Executive Service (SES) member within the Navy solidifies his ability to guide Herdt in delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of government clients. This strengthens Herdt's core capabilities in, ERP, information systems development and integration, logistics support, program office support, financial management, and strategy development.

Short is now responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction and fostering innovation that will drive modern efficiency in government operations, including the adoption of using cutting-edge ERP solutions like SAP S/4HANA. His leadership will be key in driving the company's growth and expanding its footprint in the public sector.

About Herdt Consulting

Founded in 2002, Herdt Consulting, Inc. (Herdt) is a leading government contracting firm specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems development, implementation, sustainment, and migration; Information Systems Development and Integration; Logistics Support Services; and Program Office Support. Herdt's culture of service supports the U.S. Department of the Navy (NAVAIR, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, NAVWAR and ONR), the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Army to name a few. Their business process and software experts specialize in supporting customers that have hundreds of thousands of end-users. Public and private sector clients trust Herdt to help navigate their most complex business and organizational challenges.

# # #

Contact Information

Liz Gaither
Media Specialist
lgaither@throughline.com
202-309-0054

SOURCE: Herdt Consulting, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.