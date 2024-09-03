The French government says the nation installed 1. 05 GW of new solar in the second quarter, bringing the country's cumulative installed PV capacity to 22. 2 GW by the end of June. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition reports that 1,056 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid from April to June 2024. In comparison, the country added 1,054 MW in the first quarter of this year and 812 MW in in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 2024, France's total installed PV capacity stood at 22. 2 GW. About 2. 14 GW were deployed on the mainland, with the remainder ...

