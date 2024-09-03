HeiQ Group: HeiQ advances synbiotic cleaning as a sustainable solution to antimicrobial resistance

ZÜRICH, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeiQ and its subsidiary HeiQ Chrisal are championing the use of synbiotic cleaning - combining probiotics and prebiotics - as a sustainable and revolutionary solution to preventing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) on multiple fronts.

Following the presentation of an international initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR), ahead of the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meeting on this relevant matter on 26 September 2024, HeiQ supports and has worked on an alternative approach to standard cleaning, water treatment, and farming practices that utilize its' patented pre- and probiotics and promotes a healthy microbiome, thereby preventing the development of AMR.

HeiQ's synbiotic cleaning technology, combining probiotics (good bacteria) with prebiotics (food for good bacteria) has been scientifically proven to be an efficient solution to improve cleanliness in general institutions, healthcare facilities, farms, and industry. Recent scientific studies at hospitals in Germany and Italy[1] have shown a significant decrease in antimicrobial resistance genes and a strong reduction in the need for disinfectants and antibiotics.

A group of 80 investors representing over $13 trillion in combined assets has called on global policymakers to set a science-based target to curb the spread of highly resistant bacteria, drawing inspiration from a similar initiative to tackle planet-warming emissions.

The signatories issued an open statement seeking an international framework and scientific panel to address the challenge of bacterial resistance around the globe.

AMR kills an estimated 1.3 million people a year globally and occurs when germs become resistant to commonly used medicines, such as antibiotics. It could lead to an estimated 1 trillion USD in additional healthcare costs by 2050, as well as a 3.8% loss of global gross domestic product and about 10 million deaths annually, according to the Review on Antimicrobial Resistance[2].

The Global Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance

AMR is the ability of microorganisms - such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and others - to resist the effects of antibiotic medications that were once effective in treating infections caused by such pathogens. AMR resistance has been promoted by the excessive use of antibiotics in human medicine and as a growth promoter in animal farming. As a result, standard antibiotic treatments become ineffective, infections can persist, and the risk of spreading antimicrobial resistance to other microorganisms increases.

In addition to antibiotics, disinfectants apply selective pressure on microorganisms too. If disinfectants are not used correctly - either at sublethal concentrations or without adequate contact time - they may not eliminate all microorganisms. This allows resistant strains to survive and proliferate.

An expert paper was recently published in Nature[3], stressing the severity of resistance to antibiotics and disinfectants that reinforce each other, making both prevention and cure impossible.

Inadequate cleaning and disinfection using only conventional cleaning products can promote the formation of biofilms - a collection of microorganisms that adhere to surfaces and produce a protective shielding matrix. Biofilms can harbor resistant bacteria and make them more difficult to eradicate, requiring higher concentrations of disinfectants or antibiotics, creating a viscous cycle for more resistance and stronger disinfection.

Disinfectants, antibiotics and their by-products, when discharged incorrectly into the environment, as in wastewater, can exert selective pressure on environmental microorganisms. This can contribute to the development and spread of resistant bacteria in natural ecosystems.

Synbiotics: A scientifically proven alternative solution

On the other hand, synbiotics (pre- and probiotics) are an alternative strategy to disinfectants and antibiotics for reducing the risk of AMR, particularly in specific settings like healthcare environments, agriculture, and food safety. They offer a different solution by promoting a positive microbiome by stimulating the growth of beneficial micro-organisms (good bacteria), rather than trying to kill or inhibit the growth of harmful, resistant microorganisms.

Unlike chemical disinfectants or antibiotics, probiotics do not contribute to environmental pollution. Their use in areas like cleaning, wastewater treatment, and agriculture/animal farming can reduce the burden of resistant bacteria and genes entering natural environments.

Scientific validation and industry impact

A leading recent study released by the scientific journal The Lancet[4], undertaken in the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, showed that HeiQ's synbiotic cleaning agents can serve as a superior alternative to standard cleaning, with the additional advantages of non-toxicity, environmental sustainability, and potential long-term protection. The study mentions a significant AMR reduction in MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) resistance genes (mecA) during probiotic cleaning compared to soap-based and standard disinfection. Following this study, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI)[5] and the Swiss national center for infection prevention (Swissnoso) recently recommended the additional use of probiotic cleaners in the mix of hospital hygiene solutions[6].

HeiQ's go to market for synbiotic cleaners

As innovator HeiQ emphasises independent scientific validation of its HeiQ Synbio technology solution as well as securing expert channel partners to lead its global adoption. HeiQ recently introduced its synbiotic cleaning solutions at Interclean, the world's leading platform for professionals in the world of cleaning and hygiene. Read more here:

https://www.heiq.com/news/ecolab-and-heiq-introduce-synbiotic-cleaning-products-at-interclean/

About HeiQ

Established in 2005 during a hike through the Swiss Alps, HeiQ was born from a moment of inspiration between co-founders Carlo Centonze and Dr. Murray Height. Motivated by solving everyday challenges through science - like persistent odors in hiking shirts - they embarked on a mission to revolutionize material innovation. As a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON:HEIQ), HeiQ has evolved into a global leader in biotech ingredients and specialty chemicals for diverse applications such as textiles, flooring, building materials, glass, plastics, synbiotic cleaning, cosmetics and more, for 1000+ partners in over 60 countries. Our mission is to infuse ordinary products with extraordinary qualities, offering our co-creation partners sustainable and revolutionary solutions. We've developed over 200 technologies with 300 leading brands and our global team comprises 230 professionals from 30 nationalities across five continents. We're committed to shaping a future where everyday products drive positive change, one innovation at a time. Visit us at: www.heiq.com

